Samsung’s next foldable smartphone specs leaked

Well-known tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone, and it could feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.
According to the leak, the foldable smartphone will come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also expected to retain the form factor of the Z Fold 3, with a 7.6-inch internal and 6.2-inch outer display, both of which feature 120Hz refresh rates.
Its camera setup could also receive an upgrade, with Brar suggesting that Samsung will replace the 12-megapixel primary lens that shipped in the Z Fold 3 with a 50-megapixel sensor.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
– Inner: 7.6″ QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz
– Outer: 6.2″ HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
– 12/16GB RAM
– 256/512GB storage
– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)
– Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)
– Outer Cam: 10MP
– Android 12, OneUI
– 4,400mAh battery, 25W
— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022
The triple camera will consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.
The inner selfie camera could also get a significant upgrade, with Samsung dropping the 4-megapixel sensor for a 16-megapixel version.
Brar said the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would likely feature the same battery and fast charging capabilities as its predecessor.
