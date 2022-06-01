Samsung’s next foldable smartphone specs leaked

Well-known tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked specifications of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone, and it could feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

According to the leak, the foldable smartphone will come with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is also expected to retain the form factor of the Z Fold 3, with a 7.6-inch internal and 6.2-inch outer display, both of which feature 120Hz refresh rates.

Its camera setup could also receive an upgrade, with Brar suggesting that Samsung will replace the 12-megapixel primary lens that shipped in the Z Fold 3 with a 50-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 – Inner: 7.6″ QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 6.2″ HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 12/16GB RAM

– 256/512GB storage

– Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

– Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)

– Outer Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI

– 4,400mAh battery, 25W — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022

The triple camera will consist of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens.

The inner selfie camera could also get a significant upgrade, with Samsung dropping the 4-megapixel sensor for a 16-megapixel version.

Brar said the Galaxy Z Fold 4 would likely feature the same battery and fast charging capabilities as its predecessor.

