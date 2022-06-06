Google Pixel 7 Pro prototype sold on Facebook Marketplace

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has allegedly been leaked after a Reddit user bought a prototype of the smartphone on Facebook Marketplace.

The user said the device was advertised on Facebook Marketplace as a Google 6 Pro without the box. However, what they received was a prototype of Google’s upcoming flagship.

They reported using the handset for around three weeks without issues.

However, at around the three-week mark, the user said the device automatically started a factory reset and wiped their data.

The tech giant has a history of its new devices reaching the public early in unusual ways. In April 2022, the Pixel Watch was leaked after being left at a bar.

The unreleased watch reportedly sat in the establishment’s lost and found section for several weeks before someone noticed it.

This is not the first example of a leaked Google Pixel 7 device. A 128 GB prototype of the handset was listed on eBay towards the end of May and sold for $450 (R6,970).

According to The Verge, Google is expected to unveil its Pixel 7 devices in October this year when it releases Android 13.

The tech giant revealed the design of its Pixel 7 smartphones during its I/O keynote in early May.

It showed the device will keep its iconic camera bar from the Pixel 6 range, but with some design differences.