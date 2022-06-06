Big WhatsApp security change in the works

WhatsApp could soon ask users to enter a second verification code when they log in on a new device, WABetaInfo reports.

While users are already asked for a six-digit verification code when logging into WhatsApp on new devices, WhatsApp will soon require that users enter two different delayed codes.

WhatsApp will display the following message when logging in to a new device:

[This number] is already being used for WhatsApp on another phone. To help make sure that your account is in your control, you must confirm another verification code. For extra security, you must wait for the timer to finish before you can send the code. When you receive the code, enter it here.

Even if the first authentication code is entered correctly, users will still need to enter the second code to log in successfully.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature will protect users who have not enabled 2-factor authentication from phishing attacks.

Phishing involves attackers convincing victims to give away their unique 6-digit verification code, resulting in the target losing access to their WhatsApp account.

One of the most popular tactics is for attackers to create fake accounts using virtual phone numbers with which they trick users.

Examples of popular phishing messages include the following:

“Your WhatsApp account will expire in 2 days. You need to renew it by sending the code we sent via SMS.”

“The WhatsApp Team needs to know if you’re really a human: send the 6-digit code in this chat you just received via SMS.”

“[WHATSAPP]: we have detected unusual activity in your account. Please confirm your identity with the verification code.”

Users can mitigate the risk of being victim to a phishing attack by enabling 2-step verification and never sharing their activation code with anyone.

Now read: Old iPads could soon run Linux