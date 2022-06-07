Vivo could be first to 200W fast charging

A well-known tipster on Chinese microblogging service Weibo has claimed that Vivo’s upcoming IQOO10 Pro smartphone will feature 200W fast charging.

Vivo’s IQOO sub-brand focuses mainly on performance, and Android Authority reported we could see the handset launch in the next few months.

The tipster also mentioned that the device could feature wireless fast charging up to 65W.

“The iQOO10 Pro is confirmed to launch at 200W*, and the charger model on the production line is V200100L0B0-CN,” the translated post reads.

“I said before that the wired protocol is 20V 10A up to 200W, the wireless output terminal is 20V 3.25A up to 65W nominally 50W.”

Based on the tipster’s responses to questions in the comment section, the IQOO10 Pro will feature similar camera tech to its predecessor, and the USB-C port on the device can support up to 240W.

Xiaomi announced that it was working on 200W fast-charging in 2021, but it appears as though Vivo could launch the tech before its rival.

Xiaomi’s 200W system causes the battery to degrade above 80% of its capacity after 800 charging cycles. It is not clear whether Vivo has addressed the issue Xiaomi was facing with 200W fast charging.