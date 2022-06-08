Honor’s plans to beat Samsung in South Africa

Honor launched in South Africa on 5 May 2022, and the company has big plans to achieve Huawei’s success in the country within two to three years.

Part of that goal is beating Samsung’s flagship smartphone market share within three device generations — roughly three years.

Honor’s CEO for the Middle East and Africa, Likun Zhao, said that he achieved that goal at Huawei, where he worked until 2020.

He hopes to replicate that success at Honor.

The company took first place in China for the first quarter of 2022.

Honor’s new flagship smartphone, the Magic4 Pro, was officially launched in South Africa on Wednesday, 8 June 2022.

The company also plans to launch a laptop, smartwatch, and additional handsets by year-end.

Part of Honor’s investment in the country includes establishing a warehouse, which it hopes to launch by the end of 2022.

Zhao said the warehouse would supply devices to several markets in southern Africa in collaboration with its local partners.

After the company has established its warehouse in the country, Honor wants to launch service centres to initially cover three major metropolitans — Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Durban.

Zhao also said that Honor would consider developing a trade-in programme for its devices once its service centres are completed.

Honor was a subsidiary of Huawei from 2013 to 2020. It cut ties amid increasing economic pressure from the United States on the Chinese tech giant.

Zhao explained that its South African operations are entirely independent of Huawei.

He explained this allows Honor to set itself apart from Huawei through collaborations with international service providers and manufacturers like Google and Qualcomm.

As a result, the Honor Magic4 Pro features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and has complete access to Google Mobile Services.

Zhao said that Honor would offer smartphones for all budget ranges in South Africa, with its X range’s pricing ranging from $100 to $400 (R1,530 to R6,120 excl. VAT), and its mid-range Digital range is priced from $400 to $600 (R6,120 to R9,200 excl. VAT).

Honor’s flagship Magic range is priced from $800 to $1,000 (R12,250 to R15,300 excl. VAT). South African pricing will be revealed when the devices are launched in the country.

Zhao said the company also plans to launch a foldable smartphone in the first half of 2023.

He added that Honor plans to partner with local companies and already pre-loads several South African applications on its devices to “help companies reach consumers in other countries”.

Essentially, devices supplied from the South African warehouse to other African markets will be pre-loaded with a range of local apps.