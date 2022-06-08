Honor Magic4 Pro launches in South Africa for R20,999

Honor has announced that it will launch its Magic4 Pro flagship smartphone on 10 June 2022 in partnership with South Africa’s mobile network operators.

Its recommended retail price is R22,999, but Cellucity and Technomobi have told MyBroadband that they will sell it for less — R20,999.

South Africa’s mobile network operators will offer the Honor Magic4 Pro for R999 per month on contract, with Vodacom bundling a pair of Honor Earbuds.

Announced at the end of February and officially released in April, the Honor Magic4 Pro features a triple rear camera system with 50 MP and 64 MP sensors.

The rear cameras include a 23mm f/1.8 lens and 122° ultra-wide f/2.2 lens, both using a 50 MP sensor. It also has a 90mm f/3.5 periscope telephoto lens.

It runs Honor’s Magic UI 6.0 software atop Android 12, with access to Google Mobile Services.

The Magic4 Pro is armed with 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage space, a 4,500mAh battery, and a 6.81-inch OLED screen with a 1312×2848 resolution.

Its screen offers refresh rates up to 120 Hz that dynamically adjusts depending on the task, and a 360 Hz touch screen sampling rate.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with one Cortex-X2 2.995GHz core, three Cortex-A710 2.496GHz cores, and four Cortex-A510 1.785GHz cores.

Honor’s flagship

Specifications Honor Magic4 Pro Dimensions 163.6 × 74.7 × 9.15 mm Weight 215 g Operating system Android 12

Magic UI 6.0 Display 6.81-inch 1312×2848 OLED Rear camera Triple rear camera 50 MP f/1.8

50 MP ultra-wide (f/2.2)

64 MP periscope telephoto (f/3.5)

3.5× optical zoom, 100× digital zoom, OIS

4K video (3840×2160) Front camera 12MP f/2.4

100° wide-angle

4K video (3840×2160)

3D depth face unlock RAM 8 GB Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 1×Cortex-X2 2.995GHz

3×Cortex-A710 2.496GHz

4×Cortex-A510 1.785GHz Graphics Adreno 730 Battery 4,500 mAh (rated value)

4,600 mAh (typical)

100 W SuperCharge (wired/wireless) Connectivity LTE-A 4G & 5G

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 ax) 2×2 MIMO, HE160, 4096 QAM

GPS / AGPS / GLONASS / BeiDou / Galileo

Bluetooth 5.2 Durability IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Now read: Big WhatsApp security change in the works