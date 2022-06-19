5G performance shootout — Samsung S22+ vs Huawei Router

MyBroadband compared the 5G performance on a Samsung S22+ smartphone and a Huawei H112-370 router, and the router reigned supreme.

The performance tests showed that the Huawei router had offered slightly better speeds and far better consistency than the Samsung smartphone.

The Huawei H112-370 is one of only two 5G routers available in South Africa, and we were wondering how it stacks up against a high-end smartphone.

We expected the router to outperform a smartphone because of its superior antennas and the fact that it only does one thing — provide Internet access.

For this test, we used MTN’s network and tested the devices at the same location inside an office building with good 5G signal strength.

We performed ten speed tests on both connections to assess the performance of the two devices and the consistency of their performance.

The two devices had very similar performance, with average download speeds of around 180Mbps.

The dedicated router had somewhat better upload speeds and latency.

The most significant difference was the consistency in the test results.

The Samsung S22+ varied between 122 Mbps and 303 Mbps, while the Huawei router only dropped to 147 Mbps and went up to 215 Mbps.

This difference may become noticeable when there is a high load on the connection, such as a big download or multiple users performing bandwidth-intensive tasks.