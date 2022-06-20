Big WhatsApp group call and privacy changes

WhatsApp has rolled out new features for group calls, including the ability to mute and message specific people — even if you aren’t the one who placed the call.

Meta’s head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, announced the new features on Twitter, saying the platform also has a new indicator to show when more people join large calls.

Users can select the person they want to mute or message in a group call to see the options, and the changes have rolled out to Android and iOS users on the latest version of the app.

WABetaInfo noted that the ability to mute individuals on a call is not limited to just the person that started the call.

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

The Meta-owned messaging platform also announced a set of new privacy features for the platform.

WhatsApp users can now allow or block individuals on their contact lists from viewing their profile picture, about section, and last seen status.

The new privacy and group call features are rolling out incrementally.

