Apple nears OLED display deal for iPhone 14 — Report

Apple has started evaluating OLED panels from Chinese display manufacturer BOE Electronics this week to use in their upcoming iPhone 14 smartphones, TheElec reports.

Mass production will reportedly start between July and August if Apple approves the panels.

Apple’s new iPhone 14 ‘Pro’ models will feature a dual-cutout display, while the standard models will continue to have the notch, Wccftech reported.

BOE became an OLED panel supplier for Apple in 2021 but had already been manufacturing panels for LG.

Earlier this year, Apple banned BOE from producing its iPhone 13 OLED panels after discovering the manufacturer had changed the circuit width of the thin-film transistors on the panels.

However, after BOE executives provided Apple with an explanation, the tech giant re-approved its iPhone 13 panel production.

Following this, BOE reportedly hopes to get approval for mass-producing the iPhone 14 panels by end-June.

However, given the earlier controversy, industry sources told TheElec that BOE’s iPhone 14 panel production will get limited to 5 million units.