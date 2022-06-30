Leak reveals bad news for iPhone 14 Pro price

The next generation of flagship Apple iPhones could be more expensive than their predecessors.

According to tech leaker @TheGalox, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will launch at prices of $1,099 and $1,199 in the US, respectively.

That would make the two higher-end models $100 more expensive than their predecessors, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

These details correlate with information from Apple analyst Chris Caso, as reported by 9to5Mac last month.

Caso had also warned that currency exchange rate trends could see iPhone 14 prices surge outside the US.

The claims of price increases also concur with sources that reportedly told iDropNews about internal discussions at Apple around pricing.

These sources claimed the base iPhone 14 would start at the same $799 as the iPhone 13.

However, with the Mini model no longer available, the entry-level price for a new iPhone model effectively increases by $100.

The larger iPhone 14 Max (or iPhone 14 Plus) will begin at $899.

Not a big upgrade

Although the price increases are no surprise given the current state of the global supply chain and semiconductor shortages, the new iPhone 14 models are not expected to offer significant new features.

It remains to be seen how Apple will justify the hikes to customers.

While the Pro models are rumoured to get a new A16 Bionic processor, the two standard iPhone 14 models will stick with the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13 range.

The standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to get slightly bigger batteries than their predecessors, while the Pro Max will have a marginally smaller pack.

From a design perspective, the only noticeable expected change will be that the Pro models will have a pill-and-dot cutout for the front camera instead of a notch.

Aside from these changes, analysts expect minor improvements to the iPhone 14’s camera system, possibly a new periscope lens for better optical zoom.