WhatsApp working on “stealth mode” feature

WhatsApp is working on allowing users to hide their online status on Android, iOS and its desktop application, WABetaInfo reports.

There is no release date for when the future update will get rolled out to the public.

Within the “Last Seen & Online” settings tab, users will soon be able to change their “Who can see me when I’m online” settings to be the same as their “Last Seen” settings.

Users can choose the following options for who can view their “Last Seen” information:

Everyone

My Contacts

My Contacts Except

Nobody

Whether others can see your online status depends on the setting you selected for your “Last Seen” status.

For instance, by setting “Who can see when I’m online” to “Same as Last Seen”, users can let their online status only be available to their contacts.

In a previous beta update, WhatsApp let users block specific contacts from viewing their last seen information, but it has now expanded this functionality to include your online status visibility.

Like WhatsApp’s other privacy features, this is reciprocal. If users hide their last seen and online status from everyone, they won’t be able to see this information for any of their chats either.

In December 2021, WhatsApp introduced a privacy feature that would disable users’ last seen and online status information from being viewed by contacts that users never chatted with, and people not in their contacts list.

WhatsApp is also working on another privacy-focused beta feature allowing users to exit groups without notifying other participants unless they are group administrators.

In addition to the many features WhatsApp has in development, the messaging platform recently launched an update for its group calling functionality.

The feature lets you mute another group call participant, and individually message specific people on the call.

