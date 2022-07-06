Cheaper iPhone 14 models will use old chip — reports

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that entry-level and mid-range iPhones will no longer feature the company’s latest silicon due to a change in its business strategy.

9to5Mac reported that Kuo had previously said that the Cupertino-based tech giant would save its next chip — the A16 — exclusively for its iPhone 14 Pro models.

Apple is expected to release four new iPhones later this year, including the standard iPhone 14 and a Max, Pro, and Pro Max model, meaning the company is dropping the Mini version of its smartphones.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said he confirmed with independent sources that the lower-end phones — the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max — would retain Apple’s A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 lineup.

Some analysts believe they will feature an upgraded version of the A15 and more RAM, but the architecture will remain the same.

Kuo expects Apple’s new business strategy to increase the popularity of its more expensive models due to the performance differences between them and their lower-end counterparts.

“The latest processor chip will be exclusive to iPhone high-end models in the future, so a high shipment proportion of iPhone high-end models will be the norm, favouring high-end camera component suppliers,” Kuo said.

Based on its previous iPhone launches, Apple will likely introduce the iPhone 14 range in September 2022.