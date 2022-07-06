Apple slashes iPhone trade-in values

Apple has reduced the maximum trade-in values of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac in the US.
It also appears that iStore in South Africa now also offers less for the company’s older smartphones than a few months ago.
Macrumors recently discovered the new values on Apple’s US trade-in website.
The publication provided a summary of the updated prices for iPhone models, which is shown below:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max — Up to $600, down from $650
- iPhone 12 Pro — Up to $500, down from $550
- iPhone 12 — Up to $400, down from $420
- iPhone 12 Mini — Up to $300, down from $320
- 2nd-generation iPhone SE — Up to $140, down from $150
- iPhone 11 Pro Max — Up to $400, down from $420
- iPhone 11 Pro — Up to $300, down from $350
- iPhone 11 — Up to $230, down from $300
- iPhone XS Max — Up to $220, down from $250
- iPhone XS — Up to $170, down from $200
- iPhone XR —Up to $160, down from $200
- iPhone X — Up to $150, down from $170
- iPhone 8 Plus — Up to $140, down from $160
- iPhone 8 — Up to $90, down from $100
- iPhone 6s Plus — Up to $40, down from $50
- iPhone 6s — Up to $25, down from $30
The updated maximum trade-in values for Macs, iPads and Apple watches are as follows:
- iMac Pro — Up to $1350, down from $1500
- iMac — Up to $830, down from $850
- Mac Pro — Up to $1800, down from $2000
- Mac Mini — Up to $400, down from $450
- iPad Pro —Up to $555, down from $655
- iPad Air — Up to $275, down from $290
- iPad — Up to $180, down from $190
- iPad Mini — Up to $185, down from $200
- Apple Watch SE — Up to $105, down from $120
- Apple Watch Series 5 — Up to $115, down from $120
- Apple Watch Series 4 — Up to $75, down from $85
- Apple Watch Series 3 — Up to $40, down from $50
Trade-in programmes such as Apple’s have grown in popularity as the prices of premium tech have increased, making it more affordable for consumers to upgrade to the latest model from their favourite brand.
There has also been a sharper focus on reusing components in the wake of supply shortages and more attention on the responsible recycling of e-waste.
One of the biggest facilitators of smartphone trade-ins in South Africa, Regener8, recently told MyBroadband that the country still had some catching up to do regarding trade-in and refurbishment services.
The company’s clients include Cellucity, Digicape, Incredible Connection, MTN, Samsung, Vodacom, and the iStore.
The latter has also significantly reduced its trade-in values for several iPhone models.
MyBroadband compared trade-in programmes in late March 2022 to see which offered the best value.
We included three iPhones in our analysis — the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
As of Wednesday, 6 July 2022, the maximum trade-in values for each of these models at the iStore had dropped by an average of 11%.
The exact changes in trade-in values are shown below:
- iPhone 11 — R9,000 to R7,350, decrease of 18%
- iPhone 12 — R11,000 to R9,850, decrease of 10%
- iPhone 12 Pro Max — R15,000 to R14,150, decrease of 6%
It should be noted that the decrease in trade-in values could be due to the devices decreasing in value in the past three months and may not necessarily be related to Apple’s changes.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.