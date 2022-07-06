Apple slashes iPhone trade-in values

Apple has reduced the maximum trade-in values of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac in the US.

It also appears that iStore in South Africa now also offers less for the company’s older smartphones than a few months ago.

Macrumors recently discovered the new values on Apple’s US trade-in website.

The publication provided a summary of the updated prices for iPhone models, which is shown below:

iPhone 12 Pro Max — Up to $600, down from $650

iPhone 12 Pro — Up to $500, down from $550

iPhone 12 — Up to $400, down from $420

iPhone 12 Mini — Up to $300, down from $320

2nd-generation iPhone SE — Up to $140, down from $150

iPhone 11 Pro Max — Up to $400, down from $420

iPhone 11 Pro — Up to $300, down from $350

iPhone 11 — Up to $230, down from $300

iPhone XS Max — Up to $220, down from $250

iPhone XS — Up to $170, down from $200

iPhone XR —Up to $160, down from $200

iPhone X — Up to $150, down from $170

iPhone 8 Plus — Up to $140, down from $160

iPhone 8 — Up to $90, down from $100

iPhone 6s Plus — Up to $40, down from $50

iPhone 6s — Up to $25, down from $30

The updated maximum trade-in values for Macs, iPads and Apple watches are as follows:

iMac Pro — Up to $1350, down from $1500

iMac — Up to $830, down from $850

Mac Pro — Up to $1800, down from $2000

Mac Mini — Up to $400, down from $450

iPad Pro —Up to $555, down from $655

iPad Air — Up to $275, down from $290

iPad — Up to $180, down from $190

iPad Mini — Up to $185, down from $200

Apple Watch SE — Up to $105, down from $120

Apple Watch Series 5 — Up to $115, down from $120

Apple Watch Series 4 — Up to $75, down from $85

Apple Watch Series 3 — Up to $40, down from $50

Trade-in programmes such as Apple’s have grown in popularity as the prices of premium tech have increased, making it more affordable for consumers to upgrade to the latest model from their favourite brand.

There has also been a sharper focus on reusing components in the wake of supply shortages and more attention on the responsible recycling of e-waste.

One of the biggest facilitators of smartphone trade-ins in South Africa, Regener8, recently told MyBroadband that the country still had some catching up to do regarding trade-in and refurbishment services.

The company’s clients include Cellucity, Digicape, Incredible Connection, MTN, Samsung, Vodacom, and the iStore.

The latter has also significantly reduced its trade-in values for several iPhone models.

MyBroadband compared trade-in programmes in late March 2022 to see which offered the best value.

We included three iPhones in our analysis — the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As of Wednesday, 6 July 2022, the maximum trade-in values for each of these models at the iStore had dropped by an average of 11%.

The exact changes in trade-in values are shown below:

iPhone 11 — R9,000 to R7,350, decrease of 18%

iPhone 12 — R11,000 to R9,850, decrease of 10%

iPhone 12 Pro Max — R15,000 to R14,150, decrease of 6%

It should be noted that the decrease in trade-in values could be due to the devices decreasing in value in the past three months and may not necessarily be related to Apple’s changes.