Samsung could drop Galaxy S series as its flagship offering

Samsung is reportedly shifting its smartphone strategy to focus on its foldable range as its true premium offering instead of its well-known Galaxy S series.

According to a report from The Korea Times, Samsung wants to claim a bigger share in the premium smartphone segment by promoting its foldables.

The South Korean tech giant has been the best-selling smartphone brand in the world for several years, but most of its success has been down to its mid-range and budget A-series models.

Samsung supposedly contends that the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip ranges will make for better rivals to Apple’s iPhone than its Galaxy S range, which has seen mediocre sales in recent years.

An industry analyst who spoke to The Korea Times explained one sign of this shift was that Samsung was lowering its sales targets for the Galaxy A and the Galaxy S series.

“Inflation has a more negative impact on the sales of low-priced phones than on high-priced ones,” said the head of research at Kiwoom Securities, Kim Ji-san.

“In May, the proportion of phones costing more than $600 was the same as the previous month at 19%, but low-priced phones worth less than $100 accounted for 26%, similar to the lowest level of those products last year,” Kim said.

“This is disadvantageous for Samsung, which lags behind Apple in the premium phone market.”

The Galaxy S series has little to distinguish it from other Android flagships and the iPhone in terms of design.

Some tech reviewers have even referred to it as the “iPhone of Android”.

Simply having a foldable screen makes Samsung’s Z series stand out from its competitors.

A refreshed lineup of Samsung foldables is expected to be unveiled on 10 August 2022, a month before Apple’s expected 13 September unveiling of the iPhone 14.

Current rumours suggest the next generation of Samsung’s foldables — expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — will feature higher-end specifications than their predecessors.

The image below shows a render of the Z Flip created by @OnLeaks and @91Mobiles based on current leaks of its design.