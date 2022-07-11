WhatsApp multi-smartphone support on the way

WhatsApp is working on adding support for syncing chats across multiple smartphones, WABetaInfo reports.

The publication discovered the feature in WhatsApp’s Android version 2.22.15.13, available through the Google Play Beta programme.

In May this year, WABetaInfo reported that the messaging platform was developing a companion mode, allowing users to link a secondary smartphone to their account.

“The companion mode will allow users to link a secondary mobile device to their WhatsApp account without requiring an active Internet connection on the main device in order to send messages,” WABetaInfo reported.

The latest WhatsApp beta update details for Android show the companion mode feature is still in development and testing.

There are no details for when these new features will arrive for non-beta users.

Android users switching to an iPhone will soon be able to transfer their chat history without relying on third-party applications.

On 14 June, Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp was working on allowing Android users to transfer their data to iPhone.

“We’re adding to WhatsApp the ability to securely switch between phones and transfer your chat history, photos, videos, and voice messages between Android and iPhone while maintaining end-to-end encryption,” Zuckerberg said.

WhatsApp has also been working on features to improve user privacy.

The Facebook-owned messaging application will soon let users choose who can see their online status, through its “Last Seen” privacy settings.

It will also let users exit groups without letting anyone but the group admin know.

