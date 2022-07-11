Samsung Galaxy S23 expected to drop Exynos chip in favour of Snapdragon

Samsung will likely use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips in all S23 smartphones, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted.

Historically, Samsung used two different processors in its top-of-the-line Galaxy smartphone range depending on the region — either Samsung’s in-house Exynos chip or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor.

Android Authority reported that Samsung S22 models shipped with Exynos chips in the United Kingdom and Europe, while South Africa, North America, and the UAE got Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-based devices.

Galaxy S devices in South Africa historically launched with Exynos processors.

According to Kuo, Galaxy S23 models launching in Europe and the United Kingdom will also ship with Snapdragon SM8550 chips.

1. Qualcomm will likely be the sole processor supplier for Samsung Galaxy S23 (vs. 70% shipment proportion for S22) thanks to the next flagship 5G chip SM8550 made by TSMC 4nm. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) July 8, 2022

Kuo said the switch is likely because the 4 nanometre Exynos processor cannot compete with the SM8850 “in all aspects.”

This news aligns with reports that Samsung’s Galaxy S smartphones might not keep their flagship status for long. Reports suggest that the company wants to focus on promoting its foldable smartphones instead.

The company said the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip ranges would better rival Apple’s iPhone offerings.

Samsung is also working on a new application processor exclusive to Galaxy smartphones, iNews24 reported.

Samsung mobile division chief Roh Tae-Moon announced the plan for a Galaxy-exclusive chip in response to questions about how the company would address the controversy surrounding its Game Optimising Service (GOS).

In March 2022, Samsung smartphone users discovered that Samsung’s built-in GOS application was throttling the performance of over 10,000 apps, excluding popular benchmarking tools.

The smartphone giant throttled performance on Exynos and Snapdragon-based devices but has since rolled out an update to fix the issue.

