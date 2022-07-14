Motorola teases new Razr foldable

Motorola has provided a sneak peek at the third generation of its Razr foldable smartphone.

Lenovo Mobile China general manager Chen Jin showcased the smartphone on stage during a recent in-person event, for which he posted photos on Chinese social networking site Weibo.

One of the most noteworthy changes from its predecessors is the removal of the Razr’s signature chin.

The corners of the smartphone also appear to be more rounded.

Motorola also posted a separate video on Weibo showing some of the phone’s key exterior features.

That includes a dual camera on the back, a redesigned hinge, and a larger exterior screen.

Current leaks point towards the latter being around 3 inches, substantially larger than the 1.9-inch screen on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The main camera will reportedly feature a 50MP sensor, while the secondary will be a 13MP with an ultrawide lens.

According to several spec leaks, the main interior display will be a 6.7-inch P-OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Confirmed internal hardware includes Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Motorola was the first to launch a flip-style foldable smartphone for the consumer market — with the first Razr foldable announced in late 2019 and launched in February 2020.

Samsung quickly followed with the introduction of the Galaxy Z Flip barely a week later.

It has since released two new models, while Motorola only managed an iterative update with the Razr 5G in September 2020.

Current reports suggest the new Razr could launch at a retail price of €1,149 in Europe, putting it close to the launch price of the top-specced Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021.

It is also significantly less than the Razr 5G, which cost around €1,500 at launch.

Below are more early photos of the 2022 Motorola Razr.

