Galaxy Z Fold 4 image leaked as Samsung confirms expected launch event date

The first official press render of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been leaked online by tech comparison site Pricebaba.

The image was published hours before Samsung announced the date for the event, where the new booklet-style foldable is expected to be the main feature.

If it turns out to be legitimate, the render confirms most of the details about the smartphone’s design suggested by reports over the past few months.

That includes that it will sport a rear camera comprising three lenses arranged vertically, nearly identical to the Z Fold 3.

It also indicates it will be available in at least three colours — beige, grey, and black.

Below is the render of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 shared by Pricebaba.

Samsung has reportedly focused on making the foldable more durable, with improved protection against water and dust.

It is also expected to be thinner than its predecessor, with a less visible crease in the middle of its display.

For flagship performance, the Z Fold 4 is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, supported by a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Reports have also suggested that Samsung might simplify its foldable naming convention with this generation, dropping the “Z” for the Fold and Flip smartphones.

Aside from the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung is also expected to introduce the clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip 4 and new smartwatches during its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August 2022.

