WhatsApp launches Android to iOS migration

WhatsApp users on Android can now migrate their data to iPhone, the mobile instant messaging platform has announced.
This comes after Mark Zuckerberg announced on 14 June that the feature would soon be available to more devices.
Moving to iPhone from an Android device will transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings.
Your display name, peer-to-peer payment messages, and call history are excluded from the transfer.
Before starting the transfer, users need to download the Move to iOS application and meet the following prerequisites:
- Be running Android Lollipop, SDK 21 or above, or Android 5 or above
- iOS 15.5 or above installed on the iPhone
- WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above on the new device
- WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above on the old device
- Use the same phone number in the iPhone as on the Android device
- The iPhone must be factory new or reset to factory settings to pair with the Move to iOS app and move data from the Android phone
- Both devices must be connected to a power source
- Both devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, alternatively connect the Android device to the iPhone’s hotspot
According to the WhatsApp Android to iPhone migration FAQ page, users’ WhatsApp data will remain on their Android devices until they delete the messaging application or wipe their smartphone.
The transferred data will only get uploaded to iCloud once users manually create an iCloud backup.
The Meta-owned messaging platform introduced the ability to transfer data from iOS to Android in 2021.
In January 2022, WhatsApp launched the Android to iOS transfer feature to WhatsApp beta users but limited it to new Samsung and Google Pixel smartphones running on Android 12.
