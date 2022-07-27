Samsung versus Apple — battle of the smartphone brands

Samsung has dominated South Africa’s smartphone vendor market share for years, with Apple trailing behind it by some margin, according to data from Statcounter Global Stats.

The South Korean tech giant currently holds 48.4% of the country’s smartphone market share, while Apple sits at 16.4% — just over a third of Samsung’s.

MyBroadband compared Samsung and Apple’s smartphone vendor market shares over the past three years.

Our analysis showed that Samsung’s market share had increased by around 4% since June 2019, while Apple’s grew by only approximately 0.3% over the same period.

It should be noted that Apple’s share has fluctuated significantly over the three years, dropping to a low of 12.72% in October 2019. Its market share has increased steadily, although slowly, since.

Samsung’s share also fluctuated over the three years, and climbed substantially in July 2021.

The chart below tracks Samsung and Apple’s smartphone market shares in South Africa from June 2019 to June 2022.

Cell C and MTN previously told MyBroadband that Android devices dominate smartphone sales in South Africa, with the best-selling handsets varying between post-paid and pre-paid customers.

Android has an advantage as multiple brands ship their devices with the operating system (OS), while iOS is exclusive to Apple.

There are far more budget-friendly handsets that run the Android ecosystem in South Africa.

In a country with such high levels of unemployment, it isn’t surprising that the OS with the most affordable devices dominates.

Not only does Samsung offer a range of lower-cost handsets with its Galaxy A series, but companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo also offer a wide range of cost-effective Android smartphones.

Apple only has one budget-friendly handset — the iPhone SE — and it is relatively pricey.

Apple’s mid-ranger is R9,799, while you can buy Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G for R1,300 less.

MTN has said that Android devices make up 94% of the smartphones on its network. On Cell C, the figure is similar — 90%.

MTN also said that iOS and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) devices each make up 3% of the smartphones on its network.

Cell C chief operating officer Andre Ittmann explained that the South African smartphone market is constantly changing.

“The smartphone landscape is evolving daily in the South African market. With previously popular brands like Sony and LG no longer available, this gives opportunity to other popular global brands to make a mark in the SA market,” he said.

“Whilst it is still early days, new entrants like Oppo and Xiaomi have a great opportunity to capture market share and make inroads into the South African smartphone market.”

He added that Cell C had noticed that its customers were moving from flagship smartphones to more-affordable mid-range devices.

South African smartphone market share

The claim that South Africans are shifting to more-affordable mid-range devices is substantiated by Statcounter Global Stats data, with Xiaomi’s shares having increased from 1.25% in June 2021 to 2.44% in June 2022.

Similarly, Oppo’s share increased from 0.29% to 1.81% over the same period, while Vivo’s grew from 0.4% to 1.25%.

Huawei, which lacks access to Google’s services after facing US sanctions, has seen its South African market share drop from 28.8% in June 2021 to 22.3% in June 2022.

The chart below summarises the mobile vendor market share situation in South Africa as of June 2022.

Now read: WhatsApp launches Android to iOS migration