The rise of foldable smartphones

Samsung sold almost 10 million foldable smartphones worldwide in 2021, the company’s president for mobile, TM Roh, has revealed.

In a blog post on Thursday, Roh said that while Samsung’s Galaxy Z foldables were initially described as “radical”, they had become much more commonplace in recent years.

“It became clear that this ground-breaking, flexible design fit perfectly into modern lifestyles,” Roh said.

“As a result, what was once a novelty three years ago, is now the preferred choice for millions.”

“We are reaching the moment where these foldable devices are becoming widespread and staking a bigger claim in the overall smartphone market.”

Roh said the nearly 10 million Samsung foldables sold last year was 300% more than in 2020, or a four-fold increase. “I predict this fast-paced growth will continue,” he stated.

The news of Samsung’s impressive foldable sales comes amid reports that the company is focusing on making its foldable line-up its new flagship contender to the Apple iPhone.

For the first time in over a decade, Samsung’s Galaxy S series will reportedly take a backseat.

Samsung offers two foldable smartphone models — the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold.

While several other manufacturers — including Huawei and Motorola — offer foldable smartphone displays, the South Korean tech giant has had the biggest success in this department.

Roh said of the foldables Samsung has sold, 70% were the clamshell-style Flip model, while the remaining 30% were the booklet-style Fold.

The company is expected to unveil the fourth generation of these two foldables during its Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August 2022.

Tech comparison site Pricebaba recently published what it claims to be the first official press render of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 range, shown below.

Now read: WhatsApp launches Android to iOS migration