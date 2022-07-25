WhatsApp group chat changes in the works

WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets users view a group’s past participants.

You will be able to view and search for any participants who left the group in the past 60 days by navigating to the Group Info menu, WABetaInfo reported.

After 60 days, you won’t be able to view the list of past participants.

The feature is only available to WhatsApp beta participants, and there are no details on when it will release to the public.

WhatsApp for Android introduced the ability to view and search for past group participants in May.

The feature has now entered beta testing for WhatsApp on iOS.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform has made several changes to group functionality since Mark Zuckerberg announced WhatsApp Communities in April.

While no launch date has been announced, Communities will let group admins create several groups under one community.

Each community will also have a broadcast list to which all administrators can post.

“We’re also making a number of improvements to how groups work on WhatsApp — whether or not they are part of a Community,” WhatsApp said.

Some of these changes to group functionality currently in the works include a stealth mode group exit feature and letting users in a group voice call selectively mute or message specific members.

Ahead of the Communities overhaul, WhatsApp will also let admins delete messages from all participants’ chats.

It has already revamped group voice calls to allow up to 32 participants and increased file sharing size limits to 2GB.

Now read: WhatsApp launches Android to iOS migration