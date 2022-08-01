Samsung Repair Mode lets technicians fix your smartphone without wiping it

Samsung is introducing a new feature — Repair Mode — to protect users’ data when they ship their Galaxy smartphones to a repair centre, according to a report from SamMobile.

The new feature is essentially a way of securing personal data while allowing technicians to access what they need to repair the smartphone.

Having only announced the feature in a Korean press release, it appears as though Samsung will first launch the feature in South Korea.

Samsung’s Repair Mode lets users choose the data they wish to disclose while their device is at a repair centre.

The new feature will roll out to Galaxy S21 smartphones first and then be expanded to more models in future.

Once installed, users can find Repair Mode by going to Settings and opening the Battery and Device Care menu.

The smartphone will restart once the feature is activated. After that, no one will be able to access your data, including photos, messages, and account information.

Exiting Repair Mode requires the device to be rebooted and unlocked with a fingerprint or pattern.

