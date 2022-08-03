Microsoft releases Outlook Lite for cheap Android smartphones in South Africa

Microsoft has launched Outlook Lite, a mobile application aimed at low-end Android smartphones.

Outlook Lite is available in South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela.

“Outlook Lite has the core experience of Outlook including access to emails, calendar, contacts, and more,” Microsoft said.

Outlook Lite supports Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts.

Microsoft said Outlook Lite is about a 5MB download and “uses extremely low storage on your phone.”

The tech giant said the application works on slower networks, including 2G and 3G, and consumes less battery.

The lightweight application is responsive on entry-level Android smartphones, with Microsoft mentioning this includes devices with 1GB RAM.

Low-end Android smartphones with under 2GB RAM typically use Android Go as an operating system.

Google released Android Go based on Android 8.1 in late 2017. In the years that followed, the company released updated versions of Android Go, with the latest based on Android 12.

In South Africa, consumers on a budget can choose from several smartphones under R500.

Affordable smartphones are critical to many South Africans who rely on lower-cost devices to stay connected.

