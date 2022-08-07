Cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa — starting from R3,500

South Africans have a wide range of 5G smartphones to choose from for less than R7,000.
While there would have been little incentive to buy into the cutting-edge network technology in the past, the country’s two biggest mobile network operators — Vodacom and MTN — have rapidly expanded their 5G networks since launching in mid-2020.
That means there is now 5G coverage across significant sections of big metros, small cities, and towns across South Africa’s nine provinces.
When looking at the networks’ coverage maps, MTN’s growth appears to be particularly impressive.
The operator recently reached 1,000 active 5G sites, offering coverage in 38 towns and metros.
It plans to cover at least 25% of the population with 5G connectivity by the end of the year.
The maps below show where Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks are available around Gauteng and surrounding towns and cities.
The increased availability of 5G makes buying a smartphone for its ability to support faster network speeds more sensible than before.
In addition, the prices of 5G smartphones have come down significantly since the first models were introduced in South Africa.
The first 5G smartphone in the country — the Huawei P40 series — started at a price of R16,999 at launch in May 2020.
When MyBroadband looked at the prices of the most affordable 5G-capable smartphones in South Africa around a year later, the cheapest was Samsung’s Galaxy A32 5G at R5,494.
Another year and four months later, we have found several models available in the country for cheaper than R5,000.
Samsung once again held the crown for cheapest 5G smartphone in the country, but this time its most affordable model was the Galaxy A22 5G at R3,499.
This budget-oriented smartphone boasts modest specifications compared to flagship devices, including a 6.6-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution, 64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging.
Other manufacturers offering affordable models with 5G included Honor, Huawei, Nokia, Poco, and Xiaomi.
Below are the ten cheapest 5G smartphones you can buy in South Africa at the start of August 2022.
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Single SIM — R3,499
|Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Single SIM
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
|Storage
|64GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Single SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
15W wired fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|167.2 x 76.4 x 9mm (203g)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G — R4,199
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.5-inc 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
18W wired fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|161.8 x 75.3 x 8.9mm (190g)
Nokia G50 5G — R4,899
|Nokia G50 5G
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.82-inch 720 x 1,560 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 580 5G
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
18W wired fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|173.8 x 77.7 x 8.9mm (220g)
Poco M4 Pro 5G — R4,499
|Poco M4 Pro 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,400 with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 8MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
33W wired fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8mm (195g)
OnePlus Nord CE 5G — R5,659
|OnePlus Nord CE 5G
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.43-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Under display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,500mAh
30W wired fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm (170g)
Honor Magic4 Lite 5G Single SIM — R5,949
|Honor Magic4 Lite 5G Single SIM
|OS
|Android 11
|Display
|6.81-inch 1,080 x 2,388 LCD with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|16MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Single SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,800mAh
66W wired fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|166 x 75.8 x 8mm (189g)
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G — R5,979
|Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.4-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Exynos 1280
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|4GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Under display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
25W wired fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g)
Huawei P40 Lite 5G Single SIM — R5,999
|Huawei P40 Lite 5G
|OS
|Android
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Kirin 820 5G
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Single SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,000mAh
40W wired fast charging
5W wired reverse charging
|Dimensions and weight
|162.3 x 75 x 8.6mm (189g)
Nokia X10 5G — R6,299
|Nokia X10 5G
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.67-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Ports
|USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery
|4,470mAh
18W fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1mm (210g)
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G — R6,999
|Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Exynos 1280
|Storage
|128GB
|RAM
|6GB
|Rear camera
|48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Front camera
|13MP
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1
|Ports
|USB-C
|Cellular
|5G
|SIM
|Dual SIM
|Biometrics
|Under display fingerprint reader
|Battery
|5,000mAh
25W wired fast charging
|Dimensions and weight
|159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm (189g)
