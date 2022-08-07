Cheapest 5G smartphones in South Africa — starting from R3,500

South Africans have a wide range of 5G smartphones to choose from for less than R7,000.

While there would have been little incentive to buy into the cutting-edge network technology in the past, the country’s two biggest mobile network operators — Vodacom and MTN — have rapidly expanded their 5G networks since launching in mid-2020.

That means there is now 5G coverage across significant sections of big metros, small cities, and towns across South Africa’s nine provinces.

When looking at the networks’ coverage maps, MTN’s growth appears to be particularly impressive.

The operator recently reached 1,000 active 5G sites, offering coverage in 38 towns and metros.

It plans to cover at least 25% of the population with 5G connectivity by the end of the year.

The maps below show where Vodacom and MTN’s 5G networks are available around Gauteng and surrounding towns and cities.

The increased availability of 5G makes buying a smartphone for its ability to support faster network speeds more sensible than before.

In addition, the prices of 5G smartphones have come down significantly since the first models were introduced in South Africa.

The first 5G smartphone in the country — the Huawei P40 series — started at a price of R16,999 at launch in May 2020.

When MyBroadband looked at the prices of the most affordable 5G-capable smartphones in South Africa around a year later, the cheapest was Samsung’s Galaxy A32 5G at R5,494.

Another year and four months later, we have found several models available in the country for cheaper than R5,000.

Samsung once again held the crown for cheapest 5G smartphone in the country, but this time its most affordable model was the Galaxy A22 5G at R3,499.

This budget-oriented smartphone boasts modest specifications compared to flagship devices, including a 6.6-inch LCD with FHD+ resolution, 64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging.

Other manufacturers offering affordable models with 5G included Honor, Huawei, Nokia, Poco, and Xiaomi.

Below are the ten cheapest 5G smartphones you can buy in South Africa at the start of August 2022.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Single SIM — R3,499

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Single SIM OS Android 11 Display 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 Storage 64GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 5G SIM Single SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh

15W wired fast charging Dimensions and weight 167.2 x 76.4 x 9mm (203g)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G — R4,199

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G OS Android 11 Display 6.5-inc 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 90Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 Storage 128GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 5G SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging Dimensions and weight 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.9mm (190g)

Nokia G50 5G — R4,899

Nokia G50 5G OS Android 12 Display 6.82-inch 720 x 1,560 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 580 5G Storage 128GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh

18W wired fast charging Dimensions and weight 173.8 x 77.7 x 8.9mm (220g)

Poco M4 Pro 5G — R4,499

Poco M4 Pro 5G OS Android 11 Display 6.6-inch 1,080 x 2,400 with 90Hz refresh rate CPU MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 50MP + 8MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 5G SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh

33W wired fast charging Dimensions and weight 163.6 x 75.8 x 8.8mm (195g)

OnePlus Nord CE 5G — R5,659

OnePlus Nord CE 5G OS Android 11 Display 6.43-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Storage 128GB RAM 8GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 5G SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Under display fingerprint reader Battery 4,500mAh

30W wired fast charging Dimensions and weight 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9mm (170g)

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G Single SIM — R5,949

Honor Magic4 Lite 5G Single SIM OS Android 11 Display 6.81-inch 1,080 x 2,388 LCD with 120Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 48MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 16MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Single SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 4,800mAh

66W wired fast charging Dimensions and weight 166 x 75.8 x 8mm (189g)

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G — R5,979

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G OS Android 12 Display 6.4-inch 1,080 x 2,400 OLED with 90Hz refresh rate CPU Exynos 1280 Storage 128GB RAM 4GB Rear camera 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C Cellular 5G SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Under display fingerprint reader Battery 5,000mAh

25W wired fast charging Dimensions and weight 159.7 x 74 x 8.1mm (186g)

Huawei P40 Lite 5G Single SIM — R5,999

Huawei P40 Lite 5G OS Android Display 6.5-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Kirin 820 5G Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 13MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 5G SIM Single SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 4,000mAh

40W wired fast charging

5W wired reverse charging Dimensions and weight 162.3 x 75 x 8.6mm (189g)

Nokia X10 5G — R6,299

Nokia X10 5G OS Android 12 Display 6.67-inch 1,080 x 2,400 LCD with 60Hz refresh rate CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Storage 128GB RAM 6GB Rear camera 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Cellular 5G SIM Dual SIM Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint reader Battery 4,470mAh

18W fast charging Dimensions and weight 168.9 x 79.7 x 9.1mm (210g)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G — R6,999