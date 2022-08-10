Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 revealed — all the details

Samsung unveiled its two new foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 — during its Unpacked Event on Wednesday.
The reveal comes after weeks of leaks about the new generation of foldables and reports that these devices would become an essential part of Samsung’s smartphone offering in the future.
The clamshell-style Flip 4 and booklet-form Fold 4 boast a set of iterative updates from their predecessors, with Samsung’s main focus seemingly on improving durability and premium aesthetics.
Both smartphones feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the back and exterior displays, in addition to Armor Aluminium frames.
Samsung also says their foldable displays’ improved ultra-thin glass ensures long-lasting use with up to 200,000 folds.
Regarding design changes, the Fold 4’s external display is wider with an aspect ratio of 23.1:9 as opposed to the narrower 25:9 ratio on the Z Fold 3. It also weighs about 20g less than its predecessor.
The Fold 4’s rear camera is one of the device’s most significant upgrades.
Its main feature is a 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation instead of the 12MP primary camera on the Fold 3.
That camera is flanked by a 12MP ultrawide and 10MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom.
The photo quality of the under-display camera on the interior has also been improved, while the density of the pixels above the camera has been increased to make it even more difficult to spot.
The Flip 4 is a bit narrower and shorter, with a slimmer hinge and straightened edges.
Although the Flip 4 will stick with its 12MP + 12MP rear camera combo, the main sensor will allow it to capture 65% brighter photos, improving low-light performance.
Internal hardware has also been bumped up on both devices to bring their performance up to the standard of current flagship Android phones.
Both foldables ship with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, with the Z Flip 4 paired with 8GB RAM and the Z Fold 4 getting 12GB.
The Flip 4 also gets a welcome battery capacity upgrade from its predecessor — jumping from 3,300mAh to 3,700mAh.
Wired charging is significantly faster at up to 25W compared to the 15W offered by the Flip 3.
Availability and pricing
The Z Flip 4 will offer storage options in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, whereas the Fold 4 will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
In select markets, pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 will open today, 10 August 2022, with general availability starting on 26 August 2022.
Pricing in the US starts at $1,799 for the Fold 4 and $999 for the Flip 4.
South African availability, launch dates, and pricing of the new foldables remain to be confirmed. This article will be updated with that information as soon as it becomes available.
Below are the full specifications and more images of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.
Galaxy Z Fold 4
|Galaxy Z Fold 4
|OS
|Android 12
|Displays
|Unfolded: 7.6-inch 2,176 x 1,812 OLED with 120HZ refresh rate
Folded: 6.2-inch 2,316 x 904 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1TB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 12MP + 10MP
|Front camera
|10MP on exterior display + 4MP under-display
|Ports
|USB-C 3.2
|Cellular
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
|Protection rating
|IPX7 water resistance
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|4,400mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|Unfolded: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3mm
Folded: 155.1 x 67.1 x 15.8mm
254g
Galaxy Z Flip 4
|Galaxy Z Flip 4
|OS
|Android 12
|Display
|Unfolded: 6.7-inch 2,640 x 1080 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
Folded: 1.9-inch 260 x 512 OLED with 120Hz refresh rate
|CPU
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 12MP
|Front camera
|10MP
|Ports
|USB-C 3.2
|Cellular
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Protection rating
|IPX8 water resistance
|Biometrics
|Side-mounted fingerprint reader
|Battery and charging
|3,700mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless charging
|Dimensions and weight
|Unfolded: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm
Folded: 84.9 x 71.9 x 17.1mm
187g
