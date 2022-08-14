We tested Samsung’s cheapest 5G smartphone, and it nearly beat their flagship

MyBroadband compared the 5G performance between the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, and we were surprised that the budget phone is not far behind.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is the cheapest 5G-capable Samsung phone available in the South African market.

The device has a 90Hz 6.6-inch TFT LCD display and features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor paired with 4 GB of RAM.

Other standout features include a triple rear camera setup, a fingerprint reader and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The phone even comes packaged with a set of headphones and a charging brick and cable, unlike the flagship S22+.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is a part of the flagship range of Samsung devices and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

The rest of the specifications all indicate this flagship status as well as can be seen in our review of the device.

While the A22 does not feel nearly as premium as the S22+, it does share one of the latest features with the flagship device: 5G connectivity.

We compared internet speeds on the two devices using the MTN network, as they have good 5G coverage at our office.

Multiple consecutive tests were done on each device using the MyBroadband Speedtest app to see how the download and upload speed, as well as latency compares.

It was immediately clear that the S22+ is faster, with an average download speed of 273 Mbps compared to the average of 235 Mbps on the A22.

We were more surprised by the upload speeds, where the budget device beat the flagship with a significant margin.

The A22 had an average upload speed of 43 Mbps, while the S22+ only reached 37 Mbps.

The average latency on the devices were almost identical at 39 ms.

While this may be concerning for flagship device owners, the S22+ does not rely solely on the 5G capabilities to distinguish itself from the midrange and low-end devices.

Features like the fast processor and awesome screen still make it worth the price difference if you want the best of the best.

We are excited to see important technology like 5G connectivity trickle down into cheaper devices, which will help with the mainstream adoption of these services.

The summary of all the tests done on the two devices are shown in the table below.