Motorola Razr 2022 price and specifications

Motorola’s latest version of its folding smartphone — the Razr 2022 — packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, according to an Engadget report.
It will also feature up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a bigger 3,500mAh battery, at a lower price than its predecessor.
The Razr 2022 has also undergone a slight redesign, with Motorola dropping the iconic lip and the camera notch for an all-screen design with a hole punch selfie camera.
According to Engadget, the foldable smartphone features Motorola’s latest-generation “Star Trail” hinge, providing a smaller crease and making it firm enough to hold itself open at any angle.
Its full HD+ OLED display measures 6.7-inches when unfolded and can run at up to 144Hz. The secondary display is also OLED, with an 800 x 573 resolution.
On the back, the Motorola Razr 2022 has a 50-megapixel primary lens with optical image stabilisation and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. The hole-punch selfie camera is 32MP.
The foldable is selling in China at prices ranging from $890 (R14,450 excl. VAT and duties) to $1,380 (R22,400). Its predecessor cost $1,500 (R24,350).
The Motorola Razr 2022’s specifications are summarised in the table below.
|Motorola Razr 2022
|OS
|Android 12, MYUI 4.0
|Display
|Foldable 6.7-inch OLED with 144Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
|RAM
|8GB / 12GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB / 512GB
|Rear camera
|50MP + 13MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Network
|5G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth
|Biometrics
|Under-display fingerprint scanner
|Battery and charging
|3,500mAh, 33W fast charging
|Dimensions
|167 x 79.8 x 7.6mm (200g)
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.