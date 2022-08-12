Motorola Razr 2022 price and specifications

Motorola’s latest version of its folding smartphone — the Razr 2022 — packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, according to an Engadget report.

It will also feature up to 12GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a bigger 3,500mAh battery, at a lower price than its predecessor.

The Razr 2022 has also undergone a slight redesign, with Motorola dropping the iconic lip and the camera notch for an all-screen design with a hole punch selfie camera.

According to Engadget, the foldable smartphone features Motorola’s latest-generation “Star Trail” hinge, providing a smaller crease and making it firm enough to hold itself open at any angle.

Its full HD+ OLED display measures 6.7-inches when unfolded and can run at up to 144Hz. The secondary display is also OLED, with an 800 x 573 resolution.

On the back, the Motorola Razr 2022 has a 50-megapixel primary lens with optical image stabilisation and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. The hole-punch selfie camera is 32MP.

The foldable is selling in China at prices ranging from $890 (R14,450 excl. VAT and duties) to $1,380 (R22,400). Its predecessor cost $1,500 (R24,350).

The Motorola Razr 2022’s specifications are summarised in the table below.

Motorola Razr 2022 OS Android 12, MYUI 4.0 Display Foldable 6.7-inch OLED with 144Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 8GB / 12GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 50MP + 13MP Front camera 32MP Network 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth Biometrics Under-display fingerprint scanner Battery and charging 3,500mAh, 33W fast charging Dimensions 167 x 79.8 x 7.6mm (200g)

