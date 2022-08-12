Xiaomi unveils Mix Fold 2 foldable smartphone

Xiaomi has announced its rival to Samsung’s recently confirmed Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Mix Fold 2, during a launch event held on 11 August.

Currently, the Mix Fold 2 is exclusive to China. Xiaomi has not indicated if it would launch the foldable in international markets.

The Mix Fold 2’s launch comes only a day after Samsung’s Unpacked Event on Wednesday, where the South Korean tech giant unveiled its Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Mix Fold 2’s unfolded LTPO display comes in at 8.02 inches, with a 2160×1914 resolution and a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate.

The secondary screen on the device’s exterior is a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel also running at 120Hz.

Impressively, the Mix Fold 2 comes in thinner than its predecessor, at 5.4mm when unfolded and 11.2mm when folded.

The original Mix Fold measured 7.6mm thick when unfolded and 17.2mm when folded.

Xiaomi’s second-generation foldable will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, with 12GB of RAM and three storage options — 256GB, 512GB, and 1,024GB.

The Mix Fold 2 will ship with a 4,500mAh battery and come with 67W wired charging. Xiaomi boasted a 100% charge in 40 minutes.

The device will run on Xiaomi’s Android 12-based MIUI Fold 13 operating system.

As for the camera, the Mix Fold 2 will feature three Leica lenses — the main camera slot houses Sony’s 50MP IMX766, while the secondary cameras include a 13MP Ultra Wide lens and 2x Zoom telephoto lens.

Prices for the 256GB model start at 8,999 Yuan (R21,676.80), going up to 9,999 Yuan (R24,085.60) and 11,999 Yuan (R28,903.20) for the 512GB and 1,024GB options, respectively.