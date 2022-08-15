Cheapest 4G smartphones in South Africa — starting from R549

The African National Congress (ANC) wants to shut down 3G connectivity in South Africa to modernise the country’s mobile networks, effectively making 3G-capable smartphones useless.

There are many 4G-capable smartphones available in South Africa, but there is often a significant price jump between 3G and 4G devices.

MyBroadband compared ten of the cheapest 4G-capable smartphones you can buy in South Africa in terms of their pricing and specifications.

The cheapest 4G handset we found is Tecno’s Pop 2X Air, which has a 5.0-inch display, 8GB of internal storage, and 1GB of RAM, running Android 8.1 Go Edition. PEP sells the Tecno Pop 2X Air for R549.

Other notable smartphones include the Itel V51 LTE and Hisense Infinity U963, both of which are available for less than R700.

The Itel V51 LTE also features a 5.0-inch display with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. However, it runs a newer operating system — Android 10 Go Edition.

Hisense’s Infinity U963 has similar specs, but its microSD slot allows you to expand its storage up to 128GB.

The most expensive device compared is Nokia’s 2nd Edition C1 smartphone, which has a 5.4-inch display, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage for R999. Its memory is also expandable up to 128GB.

The prices and specifications of ten of the cheapest 4G-capable smartphones are listed below.

Tecno Pop 2X Air LTE — R549 (PEP)

TECNO Pop 2X Air LTE Operating System Android 8.1 (Go edition) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Up to 32GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.0 Sim Single SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

ZTE Blade A110 — R599 (Takealot)

ZTE Blade A110 Operating System Android 5.1 Screen Display 4.0-inch Memory 512MB / 1GB Storage 4GB / 8GB Expandable storage Up to 32GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 2.1 Sim Single SIM Battery 1,400 mAh

Itel V51 LTE — R679 (Vodacom)

Itel V51 LTE Operating System Android 10 (Go Edition) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Not specified Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2 Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Neo LTE — R699 (Vodacom)

Mobicel Neo LTE Operating System Android 8.1 (Go Edition) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Not specified Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Single SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Hisense Infinity U963 — R699 (Takealot)

Hisense Infinity U963 Operating System Android 10 (Go Edition) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Up to 128GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Force — R749 (Ackermans)

Mobicel Force Operating System Android (Version not specified) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Not specified Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Chrome — R799 (Ackermans)

Mobicel Chrome Operating System Android (Version not specified) Screen Display 5.0-inch Memory 1GB Storage 8GB Expandable storage Not specified Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,000 mAh

Quest Raptor — R899 (PEP)

Quest Raptor Operating System Android 11 (Go Edition) Screen Display 5.5-inch Memory 2GB Storage 16GB Expandable storage Not specified Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,500 mAh

Itel A48 — R999 (PEP)

Itel A48 Operating System Android 10 (Go Edition) Screen Display 6.1-inch Memory 1GB Storage 16GB Expandable storage Up to 64GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 3,000 mAh

Nokia C1 2nd Edition — R999 (PEP)

Nokia C1 2nd Edition Operating System Android 11 (Go Edition) Screen Display 5.4-inch Memory 1GB Storage 16GB Expandable storage Up to 128GB Network 4G Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sim Dual SIM Battery 2,500 mAh

