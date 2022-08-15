Cheapest 4G smartphones in South Africa — starting from R549

15 August 2022

The African National Congress (ANC) wants to shut down 3G connectivity in South Africa to modernise the country’s mobile networks, effectively making 3G-capable smartphones useless.

There are many 4G-capable smartphones available in South Africa, but there is often a significant price jump between 3G and 4G devices.

MyBroadband compared ten of the cheapest 4G-capable smartphones you can buy in South Africa in terms of their pricing and specifications.

The cheapest 4G handset we found is Tecno’s Pop 2X Air, which has a 5.0-inch display, 8GB of internal storage, and 1GB of RAM, running Android 8.1 Go Edition. PEP sells the Tecno Pop 2X Air for R549.

Other notable smartphones include the Itel V51 LTE and Hisense Infinity U963, both of which are available for less than R700.

The Itel V51 LTE also features a 5.0-inch display with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. However, it runs a newer operating system — Android 10 Go Edition.

Hisense’s Infinity U963 has similar specs, but its microSD slot allows you to expand its storage up to 128GB.

The most expensive device compared is Nokia’s 2nd Edition C1 smartphone, which has a 5.4-inch display, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage for R999. Its memory is also expandable up to 128GB.

The prices and specifications of ten of the cheapest 4G-capable smartphones are listed below.

Tecno Pop 2X Air LTE — R549 (PEP)

TECNO Pop 2X Air LTE
Operating System Android 8.1 (Go edition)
Screen Display 5.0-inch
Memory 1GB
Storage 8GB
Expandable storage Up to 32GB
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.0
Sim Single SIM
Battery 2,000 mAh

ZTE Blade A110 — R599 (Takealot)

ZTE Blade A110
Operating System Android 5.1
Screen Display 4.0-inch
Memory 512MB / 1GB
Storage 4GB / 8GB
Expandable storage Up to 32GB
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 2.1
Sim Single SIM
Battery 1,400 mAh

Itel V51 LTE — R679 (Vodacom)

Itel V51 LTE
Operating System Android 10 (Go Edition)
Screen Display 5.0-inch
Memory 1GB
Storage 8GB
Expandable storage Not specified
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2
Sim Dual SIM
Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Neo LTE — R699 (Vodacom)

Mobicel Neo LTE
Operating System Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
Screen Display 5.0-inch
Memory 1GB
Storage 8GB
Expandable storage Not specified
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sim Single SIM
Battery 2,000 mAh

Hisense Infinity U963 — R699 (Takealot)

Hisense Infinity U963
Operating System Android 10 (Go Edition)
Screen Display 5.0-inch
Memory 1GB
Storage 8GB
Expandable storage Up to 128GB
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sim Dual SIM
Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Force — R749 (Ackermans)

Mobicel Force
Operating System Android (Version not specified)
Screen Display 5.0-inch
Memory 1GB
Storage 8GB
Expandable storage Not specified
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sim Dual SIM
Battery 2,000 mAh

Mobicel Chrome — R799 (Ackermans)

Mobicel Chrome
Operating System Android (Version not specified)
Screen Display 5.0-inch
Memory 1GB
Storage 8GB
Expandable storage Not specified
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sim Dual SIM
Battery 2,000 mAh

Quest Raptor — R899 (PEP)

Quest Raptor
Operating System Android 11 (Go Edition)
Screen Display 5.5-inch
Memory 2GB
Storage 16GB
Expandable storage Not specified
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sim Dual SIM
Battery 2,500 mAh

Itel A48 — R999 (PEP)

Itel A48
Operating System Android 10 (Go Edition)
Screen Display 6.1-inch
Memory 1GB
Storage 16GB
Expandable storage Up to 64GB
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sim Dual SIM
Battery 3,000 mAh

Nokia C1 2nd Edition — R999 (PEP)

Nokia C1 2nd Edition
Operating System Android 11 (Go Edition)
Screen Display 5.4-inch
Memory 1GB
Storage 16GB
Expandable storage Up to 128GB
Network 4G
Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Sim Dual SIM
Battery 2,500 mAh

