Cheapest 4G smartphones in South Africa — starting from R549

The African National Congress (ANC) wants to shut down 3G connectivity in South Africa to modernise the country’s mobile networks, effectively making 3G-capable smartphones useless.
There are many 4G-capable smartphones available in South Africa, but there is often a significant price jump between 3G and 4G devices.
MyBroadband compared ten of the cheapest 4G-capable smartphones you can buy in South Africa in terms of their pricing and specifications.
The cheapest 4G handset we found is Tecno’s Pop 2X Air, which has a 5.0-inch display, 8GB of internal storage, and 1GB of RAM, running Android 8.1 Go Edition. PEP sells the Tecno Pop 2X Air for R549.
Other notable smartphones include the Itel V51 LTE and Hisense Infinity U963, both of which are available for less than R700.
The Itel V51 LTE also features a 5.0-inch display with 8GB of storage and 1GB of RAM. However, it runs a newer operating system — Android 10 Go Edition.
Hisense’s Infinity U963 has similar specs, but its microSD slot allows you to expand its storage up to 128GB.
The most expensive device compared is Nokia’s 2nd Edition C1 smartphone, which has a 5.4-inch display, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage for R999. Its memory is also expandable up to 128GB.
The prices and specifications of ten of the cheapest 4G-capable smartphones are listed below.
Tecno Pop 2X Air LTE — R549 (PEP)
|TECNO Pop 2X Air LTE
|Operating System
|Android 8.1 (Go edition)
|Screen Display
|5.0-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 32GB
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.0
|Sim
|Single SIM
|Battery
|2,000 mAh
ZTE Blade A110 — R599 (Takealot)
|ZTE Blade A110
|Operating System
|Android 5.1
|Screen Display
|4.0-inch
|Memory
|512MB / 1GB
|Storage
|4GB / 8GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 32GB
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 2.1
|Sim
|Single SIM
|Battery
|1,400 mAh
Itel V51 LTE — R679 (Vodacom)
|Itel V51 LTE
|Operating System
|Android 10 (Go Edition)
|Screen Display
|5.0-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|Not specified
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2
|Sim
|Dual SIM
|Battery
|2,000 mAh
Mobicel Neo LTE — R699 (Vodacom)
|Mobicel Neo LTE
|Operating System
|Android 8.1 (Go Edition)
|Screen Display
|5.0-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|Not specified
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sim
|Single SIM
|Battery
|2,000 mAh
Hisense Infinity U963 — R699 (Takealot)
|Hisense Infinity U963
|Operating System
|Android 10 (Go Edition)
|Screen Display
|5.0-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 128GB
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sim
|Dual SIM
|Battery
|2,000 mAh
Mobicel Force — R749 (Ackermans)
|Mobicel Force
|Operating System
|Android (Version not specified)
|Screen Display
|5.0-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|Not specified
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sim
|Dual SIM
|Battery
|2,000 mAh
Mobicel Chrome — R799 (Ackermans)
|Mobicel Chrome
|Operating System
|Android (Version not specified)
|Screen Display
|5.0-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Expandable storage
|Not specified
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sim
|Dual SIM
|Battery
|2,000 mAh
Quest Raptor — R899 (PEP)
|Quest Raptor
|Operating System
|Android 11 (Go Edition)
|Screen Display
|5.5-inch
|Memory
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Expandable storage
|Not specified
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sim
|Dual SIM
|Battery
|2,500 mAh
Itel A48 — R999 (PEP)
|Itel A48
|Operating System
|Android 10 (Go Edition)
|Screen Display
|6.1-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 64GB
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sim
|Dual SIM
|Battery
|3,000 mAh
Nokia C1 2nd Edition — R999 (PEP)
|Nokia C1 2nd Edition
|Operating System
|Android 11 (Go Edition)
|Screen Display
|5.4-inch
|Memory
|1GB
|Storage
|16GB
|Expandable storage
|Up to 128GB
|Network
|4G
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Sim
|Dual SIM
|Battery
|2,500 mAh
