More than a third of iPhone users want to switch to Android — Study

A study by Beyond Identity has found that more Apple users want to switch to Android than the other way around.

The company’s findings stem from a survey of 1,003 US citizens, 505 of which used Android phones and 498 that used Apple phones.

Of the iOS users, 36% were considering the switch to Android, while only 25% of the Android users were thinking about going to iOS.

Despite the apparent intention to switch, Apple users appear to be far more convinced that their device’s security is reliable than Android users.

In addition, many Android users considering a switch to iOS felt that Apple’s smartphones offered a more secure experience.

“Of the Android users considering the switch to Apple, nearly half (49%) cite the perceived security and privacy superiority of Apple’s operating systems as the main reason,” said Beyond Infinity.

33% of those considering the switch cited the upcoming release of iOS 16 — which also comes with a suite of new security features — as the major contributing factor.

The participants who had been using Apple’s current top-end flagship — the iPhone 13 Pro Max — or Samsung’s latest high-end offering — the Galaxy S22 Ultra — reported vastly different perceived senses of security.

“According to the users of each type of smartphone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max felt remarkably safer than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,” said Beyond Identity.

“In fact, iPhone 13 users were more than twice as likely to say that theirs was the most secure smartphone they had ever used.”

Apple users reported a higher sense of security using Apple’s iCloud and iCloud Keychain than Android users did for Google Drive and Google Password Manager.

The study also claims that Apple users had better security habits than Android users.

“One example of how iPhone users are more proactive about their digital safety is that they’re more likely to choose a six-digit pin over a four-digit one to unlock their phone,” the study stated.

“They were also more likely to monitor their location tracking and use facial recognition.”

However, the study does not factor in that Face ID is the only option for many users of the latest iPhones or that facial recognition is either unavailable or not secure as Face ID on Android smartphones.

That means more iPhone users would naturally lean towards using facial recognition instead of fingerprint scanners, while more Android users would use fingerprint readers instead of facial recognition.

