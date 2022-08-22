Galaxy S23 Ultra to feature “smallest appearance change in Samsung’s history”

Information from a leaker suggests that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra’s design will remain “almost unchanged” from its predecessor, the S22 Ultra, Wccf Tech reported.

“Judging from the body size and volume data, this is the flagship mobile phone with the smallest appearance change in Samsung’s history,” industry leaker Ice Universe said.

According to the leak, the S23 Ultra’s dimensions will measure 163.4×78.1×8.9mm compared to the S22 Ultra’s 163.3×77.9×8.9mm.

Other than that, Ice Universe said the S23 Ultra would ship with a 5,000mAh battery and keep the same screen size and resolution as its predecessor — a 3088×1440 6.8-inch display.

However, the S23 Ultra reportedly has an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor running Samsung’s One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

The newest flagship’s camera should also receive a significant upgrade.

Korean IT News reported that the S23 Ultra would be the only flagship model getting a 200-megapixel rear camera.

Samsung unveiled the world’s first 200MP mobile camera sensor in June, but Samsung isn’t alone in its push to have smartphones with 200-megapixel cameras.

Motorola’s Moto X30 Pro, released on 11 August, includes a 200MP camera, and Xiaomi’s 12T Pro will reportedly also include one.