There are numerous smartphones in South Africa under R4,000 that feature near-field communications (NFC) technology for using Google Pay.

One of the often-overlooked features of a smartphone, NFC, is a short-range wireless technology that enables contactless transmissions between devices.

This could be between two smartphones, a smartphone and NFC tag, or a smartphone and contactless-enabled payment terminal.

With the recent arrival of the Google Wallet app and Google Pay tap payments in South Africa, substantially more affordable smartphones can now use tap payments.

Unlike Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, Google’s digital wallet is available on many low-end smartphones from various Android manufacturers.

Aside from NFC, the only requirements that smartphones must meet are the following:

Running Android version 5.0 (Lollipop) or higher

Near field communications (NFC) support

Host card emulation (HCE) support

Most new budget smartphones run an Android version far newer than Lollipop, which was launched in November 2014.

However, many reasonably capable budget devices — like those in Xiaomi’s Redmi entry-level range — don’t support NFC or HCE.

Fortunately, NFC is available on most older mid-range and flagship smartphones, with prices that have come down in recent years.

A word of warning

When trying to figure out which phones have NFC, South African retailers are not making things easy.

There are several Android smartphones with different variants that support NFC and others that don’t, which is determined by the market they are sold in.

Based on complaints in various product reviews and on the MyBroadband Forum, the country mostly gets versions of these devices that don’t have the feature.

Examples of models that might have NFC overseas but not in South Africa include:

LG K40

Samsung Galaxy A12

Samsung Galaxy A21s

Huawei P10 Lite

Huawei P Smart 2019

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 10 Lite

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 4.2

Nokia 5.4

Xiaomi Redmi 10

Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Aside from Samsung and Huawei, these brands often don’t provide details on their websites about whether NFC is supported on the models sold in South Africa.

Online stores also make it challenging to determine whether the particular model on sale supports the feature, with specifications often lacking details on NFC, RAM, and storage.

MyBroadband browsed the catalogue of Takealot, which offers the most extensive selection of smartphones available online, to see which were the cheapest NFC-enabled smartphones available.

We erred on the side of caution with models that had market-dependent NFC and only included them where sellers explicitly mentioned the feature in the product’s description. Second-hand devices were also excluded from consideration.

The cheapest model we found was the Sony Xperia E5 with 16GB built-in storage at R1,799. Sony released this phone in June 2016.

Below are 15 of the most affordable NFC-enabled smartphones in South Africa.

Sony Xperia E5 16GB LTE — R1,799

Nokia 3 16GB LTE — R1,869

Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini 16GB — R2,299

Huawei P8 Lite 16GB — R2,699

Nokia 6.1 32GB — R2,949

Oukitel WP12 32GB — R3,199

Cubot KingKong 5 32GB — R3,315

Huawei P8 16GB — R3,358

Samsung Galaxy A22 LTE 64GB — R3,499

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 64GB — R3,509

Samsung Galaxy A23 LTE 64GB — R3,648

Blackview A100 128GB — R3,699

Nokia G20 64GB — R3,749

Huawei P10 32GB — R3,899

Samsung Galaxy A31 128GB — R3,999