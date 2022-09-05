Apple’s next Pro iPhone could see the old battery icon return

Apple is expected to unveil its latest generation of iPhones at its event on Wednesday, 7 September 2022, and the Pro variation of the smartphone could bring back the old battery percentage indicator.

A mockup of the device from MacRumors shows a side-by-side percentage and battery icon. Before this, Apple tested an indicator with the battery percentage inside it in the iOS 16 beta.

Apple’s current battery icon visually represents how much power the battery has left without a percentage indicator.

It was first implemented due to the lack of space caused by the notorious iPhone notch.

The current icon was introduced with the iPhone X, but with Apple’s redesigned notch for the iPhone 14 lineup — two separate cutouts that form a unified pill-shaped notch — the company has more real estate with which to work.

Apple’s flagship handsets are considered premium smartphones, and the category as a whole has reached a record high average selling price in the second quarter of 2022.

The premium smartphone category comprises handsets costing $400 (R6,950) and above. In the second quarter of 2022, the average selling price of premium smartphones reached $780 (R13,600) — an increase of 8% year on year.

This is according to data from Counterpoint Research, which also determined that Apple’s iPhones have overtaken Android for the first time in terms of market share in the US.

Apple’s iPhone claimed 50% of the US market share in June, overtaking the entire Android ecosystem.

The Cupertino-based tech company achieved the feat based on iPhone’s active installed base, as measured by Counterpoint. The metric encompasses all people using an iOS device, including those with pre-owned devices.