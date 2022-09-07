Brazil wants to ban sale of iPhones without charging adapters

Apple Inc. plans to appeal a move by Brazil to ban the sale of iPhones without battery chargers, arguing that the company has helped reduce environmental waste by not including the accessory with new devices.

“At Apple, we consider our impact on people and the planet in everything we do,” the company said in an emailed statement.

“Power adapters represented our largest use of zinc and plastic and eliminating them from the box helped cut over 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions — equivalent to removing 500,000 cars from the road per year.”

Apple announced in 2020 that it would stop putting chargers in new iPhone boxes, drawing outcry from some consumers, who saw it as a cost-cutting move.

The company argues that there are already billions of USB-A adapters in the world that customers can use to charge their devices.

Apple said Tuesday that it would continue working with SENACON, Brazil’s consumer protection agency, to “address their concerns and plan to appeal this decision.”

“We’ve already won a number of court decisions in Brazil on this topic and are confident our customers are aware of the various options to charge and connect their devices,” the Cupertino, California-based company said.