Google announces launch date for Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch

Google has announced its event to launch its Pixel 7 smartphones and Pixel Watch will take place on Thursday, 6 October 2022.

According to the new smartphone’s product page, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will feature Google’s next-generation processor — the Tensor G2.

“With the next-gen Google Tensor processor, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will bring even more helpful, personalized features to photos, videos, security, and speech recognition,” the product page reads.

Both devices will feature a similar camera bump design to the previous generation, with slight differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s lens configuration.

It's all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET.

This is because, like with the Pixel 6 Pro, the new Pro variation features an additional lens.

The tech giant describes the Pixel Watch as the first smartwatch built entirely by Google.

It features a circular, domed design with a crown on one side — similar to the Digital Crown on Apple’s smartwatches.

Fitbit will power the smartwatch’s health and fitness trackers, and the watch features a “new Wear OS experience”, which the company describes as being made specifically for the watch’s rounded design.

