Qualcomm launches new chips for mid-range smartphones

Qualcomm has unveiled two new smartphone chips to bring flagship-like features to mid-range smartphones.

“Both Snapdragon 6 and Snapdragon 4 provide upgrades in their respective series to enable advancements in capture, connectivity, entertainment, and AI,” said Qualcomm product management senior director Deepu John.

The higher-end Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is promising “illuminating capture, hard-hitting gameplay, and intuitive AI assistance”.

“It extends users’ reach with expansive connectivity and sustained, efficient power and performance across the board,” Qualcomm said.

The main features of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 are as follows:

Simultaneous image capturing on up to three cameras.

Up to 108MP photos with support for staggered HDR image sensors.

Up to 3x improved AI performance.

35% faster graphics rendering and 40% faster processing

Support for 3GPP Release 16 5G allowing 2.9Gbps peak download speeds.

Support for Qualcomm FastConnect 6700 2×2 Wi-Fi 6E

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is the first 4-series chip based on a 6nm manufacturing process.

Qualcomm said it offers” impressive” performance and AI to make interactions seamless and intuitive, as well as multi-day battery life.

In addition, Qualcomm said it would support advanced photography features to enable “striking” photo and video captures, as well as improved connectivity.

The main highlights of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 are highlighted below: