Apple announces notchless iPhone 14 Pro and cheaper large-screen iPhone 14 Plus

Apple has unveiled its highly-anticipated iPhone 14 smartphones, packing better performance, higher power efficiency, and the ability to communicate with satellites.

At its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, 7 September 2022, the company confirmed much of what has been leaked and speculated about the line-up in the past few months.

The iPhone 14 comes in four models — the base iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This is the first time Apple has opted to offer a variant of the regular iPhone with the same-sized screen as its most expensive Pro Max model.

The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature 6.7-inch OLED screens with maximum refresh rates of 60Hz and 120Hz, respectively.

The smaller iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro boast 6.1-inch OLED displays.

Once again, only the Pro model gets the ProMotion refresh rate up to 120Hz, while the base model sticks with 60Hz.

The Pro displays now have a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits and Always-On capability, enabled with new power efficiency such as a variable refresh rate that can go as low as 1Hz.

With the added size of the Plus model, Apple claims it will deliver the “best-ever” battery life in an iPhone.

The Pro models are also the first to ditch the notch since it was introduced on the iPhone X in 2017.

Aside from the selfie camera and top speaker, the notch houses the advanced biometric components that enable Face ID verification.

Although many Android smartphones also offer different forms of facial recognition, none are considered as secure as Face ID.

The components are now housed in a much smaller dual cutout in the middle-top part of the screen, shaped into pill-like form via software.

Apple said achieving the smaller notch required redesigning all the components and putting the proximity sensor behind the display for the first time.

Apple calls the cutout the “Dynamic Island” and has integrated various interactive software features into the element.

Among these is adapting when users get alerts on connecting to a charger or headphones, as well as background notifications for various apps.

One of the key new features of the entire iPhone 14 range is satellite calling and texting, which Apple said it has worked on for years.

Initially expected with the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple had not concluded agreements with satellite network operators to roll the feature out.

The capability will work in areas with no cellular connectivity and initially focuses on contacting first responders during emergencies.

To enable satellite connectivity without a big antenna, Apple developed special software to show users where to point their phones to maintain a connection.

It also created a new algorithm that makes messages small enough to send via the network.

The service will be free for two years with the iPhone 14, starting in the US and Canada.

It is also the first time Apple has split the chips available in the non-Pro and Pro models.

The company has stuck with the A15 Bionic on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max, while the Pro models get the new A16 Bionic.

However, the iPhone 14’s version of the A15 Bionic is the same as those used in the iPhone 13 Pro models.

That variant offers a five-core GPU for up to 18% faster graphics performance than the four-core unit in the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

The Pro models get Apple’s new A16 Bionic, the company’s first 4nm-based chip.

The company said the chip is “generations ahead” — at up to 40% faster than the competition and up to 20% more efficient than the A15 Bionic.

The neural core and memory bandwidth have also been radically improved, enhancing image and video captures and bumping up gaming performance.

Apple also said the iPhone 14 range offers huge improvements for photographers and videographers.

For the Pro variants, the significant upgrade comes in the form of the 48MP main camera with quad-pixel sensor, enabling shooting uncompressed ProRAW images with greater detail and colours.

Apple said the primary camera could capture up to twice as much light as its predecessor.

The non-Pro models get the main camera from the iPhone 13 Pro, which has a bigger sensor and 49% better light-capturing capability.

On the front, both Pro and non-Pro models get a new TrueDepth selfie camera with 38% better low light performance and an important new feature — autofocus.

Video recording on all phones also comes with a powerful new stabilisation feature called Action Mode.

Pricing and availability

All four iPhone 14 models will be available for pre-order in the US from 9 September.

The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will start shipping on 16 September 2022, while the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from 7 October 2022.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will start at $799 and $899 for the 128GB models.

The iPhone 14 Pro will carry a starting price tag of $999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will set buyers back no less than $1,099.

South African availability, launch dates, and pricing for the iPhone 14 series are yet to be confirmed.

Below are the specifications and images of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus OS iOS 16 Display 6.1-inch 1,170 x 2,532 OLED

60Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch 1,284 x 2,778 OLED

60Hz refresh rate CPU A15 Bionic Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP + 3D depth sensor Ports Lightning Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Emergency SOS via satellite Protection rating IP68 Biometrics Face ID Charging 20W wired charging

15W MagSafe wireless charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging 20W wired charging

15W MagSafe wireless charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm (172g) 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80 (204g) Price Starting from $799 Starting from $899

iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max OS iOS 16 Display 6.1-inch 2,556 x 1,179 OLED

120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inch 2,796 x 1,290 OLED

120Hz refresh rate CPU A16 Bionic Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Rear camera 48MP + 12MP + 12MP Front camera 12MP + 3D depth sensor Ports Lightning Cellular 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Emergency SOS via satellite Protection rating IP68 Biometrics Face ID Charging 20W wired charging

15W MagSafe wireless charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging 20W wired charging

15W MagSafe wireless charging

7.5W Qi wireless charging Dimensions and weight 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm (206g) 160.77 x 77.6 x 7.85mm (240g) Price Starting from $999 Starting from $1,099

