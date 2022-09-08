iPhone 14 vs Galaxy S22 flagship smartphone showdown

Apple launched the iPhone 14 at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, and its updated lineup of flagship devices currently competes with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 range.

Both companies’ smartphones boast impressive specs, with the iPhone 14 lineup trumping the Galaxy S22 range in pricing.

Currently, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are priced at $849.99 (R14,770), $1,049.99 (R18,245), and $1,299.99 (R22,590), respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro Max’s pricing starts at $799 (R13,885), $899 (R15,621), and $1,099 (R19,096), respectively.

Prices converted to rand are strictly indicative and don’t include VAT, as prices in the US are listed without sales tax. Import and foreign exchange costs are also not factored into direct rand conversions.

For this comparison, we used US pricing as local distributors have not yet announced local prices for the iPhone 14 range.

They have revealed that the iPhone 14 will launch on 23 September, with pre-orders opening on 16 September.

Regarding the processors behind the handsets, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature Apple’s last-generation A15 Bionic, while all Galaxy S22 models feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

However, it should be noted that the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is the same as the one featured in the iPhone 13 Pro — boasting higher specs than the variant used in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.

The top-of-the-range iPhone 14 Pro Max packs Apple’s latest system-on-chip — the A16 Bionic.

Concerning storage, the Galaxy S22 range is only available with 256GB of space in South Africa, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions.

The Pro variations of the iPhone 14 add a 1TB option for storage.

In terms of memory, MacRumors reported that all iPhone 14 models now come with 6GM RAM. The Galaxy S22 comes with a minimum of 8GB, with the Ultra also offering a 12GB configuration.

Apple has retained the dual-camera, and triple-camera configurations featured in the last generation of iPhones.

The Pro variations now feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, as opposed to the 12-megapixel one in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ feature a triple-rear-camera setup, with the main sensor being a 50-megapixel unit.

The S22 Ultra has four lenses on the rear, with a 108-megapixel sensor replacing the 50-megapixel one featured in the other variants.

It also has an additional 1o-megapixel shooter with a periscope zoom lens.

The iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 displays are similar in size and resolution. However, the lower-tier Galaxy S22 smartphones offer 120Hz refresh rates, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are stuck with 60Hz displays.

The tables below compare the specifications of the iPhone 14 and Galaxy S22 ranges.

iPhone 14 vs Galaxy S22

Specifications iPhone 14 Galaxy S22 OS iOS 16 Android 12, One UI 4.1 Display 6.1-inch 1,170 x 2,532 OLED with 60Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch 1,080 x 2,340 AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor A15 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 6GB (unofficial) 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 256GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Front camera 12MP 10MP Network 5G 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Emergency SOS via satellite Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Biometrics Face ID Under-display fingerprint scanner Ports Lightning USB-C Battery and charging Unspecified with 20W+ fast charging 3,700mAh lithium-ion with 25W fast charging Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm (172g) 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm (168g) Price Starting from $799 $849.99

iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro vs Galaxy S22+

Specifications iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro Galaxy S22+ OS iOS 16 iOS 16 Android 12, One UI 4.1 Display 6.7-inch 1,284 x 2,778 OLED with 60Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch 1,179 x 2,556 OLED with 120Hz ProMotion 6.6-inch 1,284 x 2,778 AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor A15 Bionic A16 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 6GB (unofficial) 6GB (unofficial) 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB / 1TB 256GB Rear camera 12MP + 12MP 48MP + 12MP + 12MP 50MP + 12MP + 10MP Front camera 12MP 12MP 10MP Network 5G 5G 5G Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, Emergency SOS via satellite Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, Emergency SOS via satellite Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Biometrics Face ID Face ID Under-display fingerprint scanner Ports Lightning Lightning USB-C Battery and charging Unspecified with 20W+ fast charging Unspecified with 20W+ fast charging 4,500mAh with 45W fast charging Dimensions 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.8mm (204g) 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm (206g) 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (196g) Price Starting from $899 Starting from $999 $1,049.99

iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S22 Ultra