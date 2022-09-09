Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max benchmarks appear on Geekbench

A Geekbench listing has revealed that Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro Max is approximately 9% faster than its previous generation — the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The benchmarks are for the “iPhone 15,3”, which Gadgets360 reports likely belongs to the new iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It shows that the new handset’s single-core performance is 8.7% better than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, while its multi-core performance is around 22% better.

The most significant contributing factor to the performance improvements is likely Apple’s new A16 Bionic SoC, which the company said is up to 20% faster than the A15 Bionic featured in last year’s model.

Geekbench’s listing for the iPhone 15,3 shows that the handset achieved a score of 1,879 and 4,664 in single-core and multi-core performance, respectively.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max scored 1,729 in single-core performance and 3,831 in multi-core tests.

It should be noted that both handsets were running Apple’s latest operating system — the iOS 16 beta — during testing.

Apple revealed its latest line of smartphones — including the iPhone 14 Pro Max — at its “Far Out” event on 7 September 2022.

The lower-specced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro models, while the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max both pack the new A16 Bionic

The Pro variations have 6GB of RAM, while the standard iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus have 4GB.

US pricing for the iPhone 14 lineup, as of its launch, is as follows:

iPhone 14 — starting at $799 (R13,900, excl. VAT)

iPhone 14 Plus — starting at $899 (R15,640, excl. VAT)

iPhone 14 Pro — starting at $999 (R17,380, excl. VAT)

iPhone 14 Pro Max — starting at $1,099 (R19,120, excl. VAT)

Prices converted to rand are strictly indicative and don’t include VAT, as US prices are advertised without sales tax. Import and foreign exchange costs are also not factored into direct rand conversions.