iPhone 14 price shocker in South Africa

iStore has announced its pricing for the iPhone 14 series in South Africa, revealing massive hikes compared to last year’s iPhone 13 range.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 at its “Far Out” event on 7 September 2022, showcasing some iterative updates compared to the previous generation.

Improvements include slight performance and battery efficiency upgrades and more powerful photographic capabilities, particularly on the Pro models.

The base models also get the same design as the previous generation, while the Pro models sport a new pill-shaped notch.

While many expected the company to increase prices on some models due to higher chip costs, Apple managed to keep the US price tags the same.

Unfortunately, South Africans will not be so lucky.

The cheapest model — the base iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage — starts at R20,599 at iStore, which is R3,300 more than the iPhone 13 128GB at launch last year.

The iPhone 14 128GB is also R800 more expensive than the iPhone 13 256GB cost at launch.

What makes matters even worse is that there is no longer a Mini model, which previously provided a much more affordable entry point at R14,999.

The price hikes get even more substantial with the two higher-end Pro models.

The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB starts from R25,699, R4,200 more than the R21,499 launch price tag of the iPhone 13 Pro with the same storage.

The top-end iPhone 14 Pro Max will set you back no less than R28,399 with 128GB storage, compared to the R23,699 of the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The price difference between the entry-level models across all three models ranges from 19-20%.

iStore is yet to open pre-orders or reveal pricing for the iPhone 14 Plus, which has the same internals as the base model but comes with a bigger 6.7-inch screen

The table below summarises the prices of all the iPhone 14 models currently available on pre-order from iStore. The amounts in brackets are for the equivalent iPhone 13 models.

Model 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 14 R20,599 (R17,299) R23,199 (R19,399) R28,499 (R23,699) – iPhone 14 Plus TBA TBA TBA – iPhone 14 Pro R25,699 (R21,499) R28,299 (R23,699) R33,499 (R28,699) R38,599 (R32,999) iPhone 14 Pro Max R28,399 (R23,699) R30,999 (R25,899) R35,999 (R30,899) R41,499 (R35,299)

The iPhone 14 series is now available for pre-order from the iStore, with general availability in South Africa from 23 September 2022.

The rand’s weakening over the past few months has likely played a significant part in these hikes.

When the iPhone 13 was announced on 14 September 2021, the rand traded at R15.14 to the dollar by market close.

With the iPhone 14’s announcement on 7 September 2022, it closed at R17.27 to the greenback, around 14% higher.

Those willing to jump from a previous iPhone model can get up to R20,000 cash back if they trade in their old iPhone and take out a contract.

MyBroadband also found that trading in the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB — the current top-end iPhone — will get you back R25,000.

Even when you switch this out for its equivalent iPhone 14 Pro Max model, you will have to cough up R16,499 to make up the balance of its hefty R41,499 price tag.

Each iPhone 14 also comes with free iCare Plus worth R1,999. That gets you a free screen replacement and a 2-year warranty.