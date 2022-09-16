Future Samsung Galaxy smartphones could be buttonless

Samsung could do away with physical buttons on its Galaxy S smartphone line, according to a SamMobile report.

The rumour suggests that the power and volume buttons’ functions will be controlled entirely by software, but the source claims that the change will only happen a few years from now.

Twitter user @OreXda claims that Samsung will likely only do away with physical buttons from the Galaxy S25 series onwards.

Based on Samsung’s current release schedule, buyers shouldn’t expect the Galaxy S25 to launch for at least two years.

[❗️Exclusive❗️]

Samsung is planning to removing physical button. Power, Vol-Up, Vol-Down, etc. All of the button will move to the in display by software method. pic.twitter.com/A3TbGioedg — Connor (@OreXda) September 13, 2022

The Galaxy S23 will likely launch at the start of 2023 and feature physical power and volume rocker buttons.

However, rumours also claim that the buttonless smartphone could be exclusive to the KT Corporation — South Korea’s second-largest wireless carrier.

The global variant could still feature physical buttons.

The KT-exclusive variant could feature new software features to compensate for the lack of physical buttons.

