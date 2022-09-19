iPhone 14 Pro camera lens shaking uncontrollably and making grinding noises

Multiple owners of the recently-launched iPhone 14 Pro have reported uncontrollable shaking of their phones’ cameras and grinding noises when using third-party apps.

9to5Mac cited several online reports about the issues from iPhone 14 Pro users on Reddit and Twitter.

One iPhone 14 Pro Max owner on Reddit said they experienced uncontrollable camera image shaking whenever they used Snapchat or opened the camera within Instagram.

However, they did not experience the problem when using the regular camera app.

Another iPhone 14 Pro user also said the camera would shake in Snapchat and that they could hear the lens physically rattling in its housing.

“Only ‘fix’ I have this far is [to] restart [the] phone, open default camera app then open Snapchat,” they said.

Tech YouTuber user Luke Miani posted a video showing his iPhone 14 Pro Max’s camera’s viewfinder shaking with an audible grinding noise coming from one of the lenses.

The video also appears to show the lens physically moving rapidly within its housing.

So uh, we’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera pic.twitter.com/7HH1wLFjdF — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) September 16, 2022

In addition to Snapchat and Instagram, the issue also seems to occur in the TikTok app.

One Redditor speculated that third-party app developers had not updated their software for using the new camera system.

But another pointed out that they have not experienced the problem on their iPhone 14 Pro, which suggested it could be a hardware issue impacting a limited number of devices.

In either event, the grinding noise could indicate a problem causing long-term damage, so many advised people not to use the apps until the problem is fixed.

As it stands, there is no official word from Apple on the issue, but considering it is not occurring in the main camera app, patches might have to come from developers.

