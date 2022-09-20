Teardown shows why iPhone 14 might be better upgrade than the iPhone 14 Pro

iFixit’s teardown of the iPhone 14 has revealed the recently-launched smartphone is Apple’s most repairable in six years.

In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, iFixit explained much of early reviewers’ focus has been on the Pro models due to their more obvious upgrades from the iPhone 13 range.

The standard models have largely been shunned for their “iterative” improvements.

However, many of these reviewers had been barred from opening the smartphones as part of Apple’s conditions to get test models early, which meant any internal changes remained hidden.

After its teardown of the iPhone 14, iFixit argued that customers should take another look at the base models because of their greatly-improved repairability.

“It turns out that the feature that is most exciting about this phone, is one that Apple didn’t tell anyone about,” iFixit stated.

“This is the most repairable phone they’ve made in half a decade. It’s such a big deal that it should have been Apple’s main announcement.”

The main change is that Apple has made the phone’s back glass panel removable for an easy switchout, something which has not been possible since the iPhone 8.

iFixit explained the glass panel had been the most difficult and expensive component to repair in recent years.

With the iPhone 13, Apple is charging $599 in the US to fix the back panel, compared to its selling price of $799.

In South Africa, iStore charges R7,249 to replace the back housing of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, compared to their price tags of R15,699 and R17,999.

In addition, Apple has switched many of the components that previously had to be accessed under the screen to the back of the phone.

That includes the battery, charging coil, taptic engine, speaker and camera assemblies, and logic board — all of which are relatively easy to access and remove.

While removable back panels are typical on Android smartphones, the iPhone 14 has an ace up its sleeve.

The screen has also remained removable to allow easy access to the flex screen connectors, streamlining one of the most common repairs — display replacements.

That is not the case with phones from Apple rivals like Samsung.

iFixit praised the ability to access internal components from the front and back.

“It looks the same as its predecessor, but this is impressive stuff, Apple deserves a gold star for this,” iFixit said.

The company argued that it was an “incredible” feat of engineering for Apple to achieve this level of repairability while maintaining the iPhone’s reputed drop resistance and torsional rigidity.

Design changes include a new mid-frame between the display and the phone’s internals which distributes the brunt of the force across the frame and battery, and ten new electromagnetic interference “fingers” to connect contact points on the rear panel to preserve grounding.

Activation for a piece of glass

However, iFixit pointed out there was one major downside to the changes.

“We’re hearing reports that Apple is continuing their hostile path of pairing parts to the phone, requiring activation of the backglass after installation,” iFixit said.

“Why in the world would you need permission to install a sheet of glass?”

Without activation, Apple implements a software block on many of the iPhone’s features, including Face ID, and bombards the user with warning messages.

Nevertheless, iFixit has given the iPhone 14 a highly-respectable repairability score of 7 out of 10, the best for an Apple smartphone since the iPhone 7.

That also sets it apart from almost all flagship smartphones released by Google, Samsung, Huawei, and Samsung over the past few years.

The iPhone 14’s main Android-based rival, the Samsung Galaxy S22, has a poor repairability score of 3 out of 10.