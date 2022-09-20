iPhone 14 and possibly iOS 16 battling overheating issues

Several Apple iPhone 14 owners are complaining of a battery overheating issue that occurs even when there are no apps or demanding processes running, Softpedia News reports.

Owners of the new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max have reported the problem.

Some iPhone owners claim their handsets are constantly heating up, even when they aren’t running any CPU or GPU-demanding applications.

According to their complaints, the overheating starts from the back of the device near the camera bump and radiates to the sides of the smartphone.

Some users report they can feel the heat through the display.

The overheating issue also occurs during charging, with one user saying that their iPhone 14 Pro gets so hot that they get a message saying the phone stopped charging due to overheating.

Another user said they were experiencing the same charging-related overheating with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which Apple has agreed to replace.

However, Apple is yet to acknowledge any overheating problems with the iPhone 14 lineup, so it isn’t clear whether the bug is widespread or not.

It is also not clear whether the issue only happens on the iPhone 14 or other devices updated to iOS 16.

“It’s iOS 16,” one user speculated.

“It happened to me after updating my 13 Pro. It stopped charging because the phone was too hot and the battery was draining. I restored, disabled widgets, the new lockscreen and the photos showcase option and now it’s almost back to normal,” they said.

“This started happening with my 13 mini as soon as I installed iOS 16,” another said.

The overheating bug adds to Apple’s iPhone 14 teething issues.

Multiple owners of the recently-launched iPhone 14 Pro have reported uncontrollable camera shaking and grinding noises when using third-party apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

However, they aren’t noticing the problem when using the regular camera app.

Apple is working on a software update to correct the camera shaking issue.

