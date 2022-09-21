Apple’s new iOS 16.1 beta adds a better battery percentage indicator

Apple has addressed its relatively unpopular battery percentage indicator with its latest update to iOS 16, The Verge reports.

The tech giant has also added a feature that will display battery percentage above the time on the lock screen while charging.

The new battery indicator still includes the percentage within the icon — a design feature that somewhat split Apple fans — but now the icon will be filled relative to how much juice the battery still has.

The previous battery indicator didn’t include a battery percentage indicator, only filling the icon relative to the charge the battery had left.

It was first implemented due to the lack of space caused by the notorious iPhone notch.

However, earlier this month — before iOS 16 went live — indications were that Apple could replace the battery indicator with one that showed the battery and percentage side-by-side.

Apple’s redesigned notch for the iPhone 14 lineup — two separate cutouts that form a unified pill-shaped notch — means the company has more real estate with which to work.

The battery percentage above the time on the home screen while charging is also a new battery status update.

iSpeedtestOS shared images of the percentage indicated above the clock on an iPhone running iOS 16.1 Beta 2’s home screen on Twitter.

“The Lock Screen can show the battery percentage again while charging,” they said.

“It works much the same as on iOS 15, where the date disappears and shows the battery percentage for a few seconds.”

According to The Verge, there is no indication of when Apple will release iOS 16.1 to the public.

