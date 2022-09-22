Apple swapped the SIM tray in US iPhone 14 models with a plastic block

iFixit’s teardown of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has revealed that Apple did not use the extra space created by dropping the SIM tray from models sold in the US.

All iPhone 14 models sold in the US rely entirely on digital eSIMs, and Apple has filled the free space with a square piece of plastic.

All models sold outside the US are still equipped with a SIM card tray.

The plastic block’s only function seems to be to support the smartphone’s display.

“This is literally just a plastic spacer to keep the screen supported,” iFixit said in its teardown video.

iFixit showcased that the space left by the removed SIM tray could easily fit a microSD card reader, meaning owners could have the option to expand their iPhone 14’s memory.

The teardown also revealed that the non-Pro iPhone 14 range is Apple’s most repairable released in the past six years.

“It turns out that the feature that is most exciting about [the non-Pro iPhone 14], is one that Apple didn’t tell anyone about,” iFixit said.

“This is the most repairable phone they’ve made in half a decade. It’s such a big deal that it should have been Apple’s main announcement.”

The most notable change is that Apple has made the iPhone 14’s back panel removable for easy switchouts — something the company hasn’t made possible since the iPhone 8.

Apple has also moved many components that previously had to be accessed under the display to the back of the phone.

These include the battery, charging coil, taptic engine, speaker and camera assemblies, and logic board. The changes have made all of these components easy to access and remove.