These Samsung Galaxy smartphones are getting Android 13 this year

Samsung is including one of its more affordable smartphones among the first Galaxy devices to get the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update.
According to SamMobile’s sources, the mid-range Galaxy A53 will get the stable version of the OS upgrade before the end of 2022, alongside the flagship Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
Samsung will also serve the update to users of its foldable smartphones released in 2022 and 2021.
The company is currently offering a beta version of One UI 5 for Galaxy S22 users to test in certain countries, but it does not appear to be available in South Africa.
The upgrade includes deeper implementation of Google’s Material You design, which debuted in Android 12, and more colours supported in dynamic theming.
App icon theming has also been expanded to third-party apps, making it possible to match the icons of apps like Gmail and YouTube to the overall style and colours you prefer.
Other improvements include:
- Customised call backgrounds
- Bigger app icons in the notification panel
- Improved widget stacking
- Multi-user support for shared devices
- Feature explainers in the camera app’s pro mode
- New multitasking gestures
- Text recognition in the Gallery app
- Redesigned Security and privacy settings hub
The Galaxy A53 was released earlier this year and currently sells for R7,999 on Samsung’s official South African store.
That is less than half the entry-level price of the Samsung Galaxy S22, which retails for R17,999.
The A53 and its predecessors — the A50, A51, and A52 — have been among the company’s best “sweet spot” devices, striking a balance between features and price.
It remains to be seen when Samsung will roll out One UI 5 to the A-series smartphones that launched alongside the A53, namely the Galaxy A33 and A73.
Below is the list of Galaxy smartphones expected to get the One UI 5 upgrade before the end of 2022:
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
