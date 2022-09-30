Most popular smartphones on MyBroadband

The most popular smartphones using MyBroadband’s Speed Test apps are the Samsung Galaxy A32, the iPhone 11, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

MyBroadband launched its Android and iOS speed test apps in 2017 to give South Africans an easy way to test their broadband speed and rate their mobile operator and ISP.

MyBroadband’s speed test apps are free to use, ad-free, and accurately measure your download speed, upload speed, and latency.

The Android and iOS Speed Test apps have been downloaded by over 100,000 South Africans and achieved a 4.7/5 rating from 3,110 reviewers.

MyBroadband analysed the smartphones used to perform speed tests between January 2022 and September 2022.

The most popular device is the Samsung Galaxy A32, a midrange smartphone released in February 2021 without 5G connectivity.

The phone, which features an upgraded 64 MP main camera, is available from prominent South African retailers like Game and Incredible Connection at R4,300.

Apple took second place with the iPhone 11 — the thirteenth generation iPhone unveiled in September 2019.

It succeeded the succeeding the iPhone XR and featured substantial changes, including the addition of the more powerful Apple A13 Bionic chip and an ultra-wide dual-camera system.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G ranked third. The phone was unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on 14 January 2021.

Although it is not the latest generation flagship device from Samsung, it is still available from retailers at just under R20,000.

An interesting discovery was that the top 20 had a high percentage of iPhones despite South Africa being Android territory.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone XR, and iPhone 13 Pro Max all future in the top 10.

Another noteworthy point is the high number of European Huawei P30 Lite devices, nearly equalling the version sold in the South African market.

Combined, the two different versions of these devices would equal the Samsung Galaxy A32 in popularity.

Another interesting observation is that only three brands were in the Top 20 — Apple, Samsung, and Huawei.

It is in line with high-end smartphone sales in South Africa and shows the dominance of these three brands.

Most popular smartphones using MyBroadband’s speed test apps

The table below shows the most popular smartphones which used MyBroadband’s speed test apps this year.