Smartphone data speed shootout — Apple, Samsung, and Huawei

New research from Analytico revealed that Huawei P40 Pro users enjoyed the best average speeds in South Africa, while an iPhone 12 Pro Max achieved the highest peak speed.

For this research, Analytico used data from MyBroadband’s Android and iOS speed test apps collected between January 2022 and September 2022.

The apps give South Africans an easy way to test their broadband speed and rate their mobile operator and ISP.

MyBroadband’s speed test apps are free to use and are also ad-free. Users can measure their download speed, upload speed, latency, and signal strength through the apps.

The apps are very popular because they focus on the South African mobile and broadband environment.

MyBroadband’s speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres to ensure a neutral testing environment.

Through NAPAfrica, network operators have a free 10Gbps connection to MyBroadband’s speed test platform at its peering points.

MyBroadband’s speed test apps have been downloaded by over 100,000 South Africans and achieved a 4.7/5 rating from over 3,000 reviewers.

Analytico analysed the download and upload speeds achieved by the top high-end smartphones.

The results revealed that Huawei P40 Pro devices enjoy the higher average download speeds in South Africa at 123 Mbps.

It was followed by the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy A73, at 104 Mbps and 103 Mbps, respectively.

It is worth noting that all smartphones in the top 20 support 5G, which gives them a significant speed advantage over 4G devices.

It also shows that Vodacom and MTN’s 5G coverage is rapidly expanding.

While Huawei and Samsung topped the average speed list, Apple’s iPhone outperformed its rivals when it came to peak speeds.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max achieved a peak download speed of 930Mbps, followed by an iPhone 12 on 777 Mbps.

The only non-Apple device in the top 5 was a Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, which ranked third with a peak download speed of 746 Mbps.

The most exotic phone that made the top 20 list is the Xiaomi Poco F3, which we could not find for sale anywhere in South Africa.

Many Poco devices are available through Takealot, so it could be that the Xiaomi Poco F3 was available for purchase locally. Another possibility was that a few users decided to import them individually.

The least expensive device on the list is the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, a midrange device available for around R6000 at a few local shops. It shows that super-fast mobile internet is not only for flagship devices.

Best average speeds

Fastest Devices on MyBroadband Speedtest # Device Average Download (Mbps) Average Upload (Mbps) Average Latency (ms) 1 Huawei P40 Pro 122.66 23.89 43.63 2 Samsung Galaxy S22+ 104.15 17.38 44.48 3 Samsung Galaxy A73 102.58 20.84 45.54 4 Xiaomi Poco F3 99.88 17.38 51.10 5 iPhone 13 Pro 94.39 17.48 35.04 6 iPhone 13 Pro Max 90.09 16.80 40.65 7 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 85.62 15.20 44.89 8 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 84.81 14.88 49.65 9 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 83.28 12.38 47.01 10 Oppo Reno7 Z 5G 83.01 21.59 66.43 11 iPhone 13 80.04 15.11 45.43 12 iPhone 13 Mini 78.66 16.64 44.54 13 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 78.38 13.29 39.13 14 Samsung S21+ 5G 76.66 13.45 49.69 15 iPhone 12 Pro Max 74.41 15.10 38.28 16 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 73.88 11.50 54.85 17 Xiaomi 11T Pro 73.86 12.58 39.93 18 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 73.49 13.29 36.57 19 iPhone 12 71.66 14.21 46.69 20 Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 71.00 13.60 45.78

Highest peak speeds